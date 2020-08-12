Ed board: No delay to start of school year

The opening day for school year 2020-2021 will remain Aug. 17, despite concerns from some Guam Education Board members.

The board met Tuesday for three hours with health and education officials, discussing safety protocols and school year preparations, before ultimately pushing forward and deciding on the matter. Member John Burch made the motion to delay the school year by one week, to Aug. 24, citing a need for extra time for teachers who will be entering a school year unlike any year before, with an emphasis on distance learning.

"I'm thinking one week will be sufficient, at least to get this through because some of our teachers don't have their rosters and they need to set up their Google classrooms. And it is new to everyone," Burch said.

Members Mark Mendiola and James Lujan, who were the only two to vote for the delay along with Burch, also brought up concerns with safety.

While the meeting took place, the Joint Information Center had released the latest number of COVID-19 cases – 16 individuals – a number referenced a few times during the meeting.

Lujan said the number of positive cases looked more optimistic when the education board first made its decisions on the beginning of the school year. The latest numbers require some caution, he added.

"Look at the track of the virus ... all of a sudden, in late July until now, it spiked. ... The 16 that we did today, do we know where is that? Do we know how far that has spread?" Lujan said.

Mendiola said there is a lot of anxiety in the community. He also disclosed that he was recently told his son may have been exposed to the virus by riding a bus.

"We're talking about our kids, but we also got to look at our employees. We're putting them in harm's way," Mendiola said.

Preparation

Other board members generally agreed that the education department had made its preparations and that the school year should begin as planned.

"Right now we cannot guarantee anything. Everybody has anxiety," GEB Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez said at one point. "But with all the work that has been done ... we gave the responsibility to the superintendent and his team. It's our responsibility now to give him our support."

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez did not come to the meeting with a new recommended date. He did assure the board that he is working in conjunction with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and has the authority to shut down a school if needed.

The Guam Department of Education has developed three learning models for next school year: two for at-home learning, and one for the face-to-face traditional learning model. Most parents, about two-thirds, have opted for at-home learning. However, the percentages fluctuate between grades and specific schools.

Evaluate

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who has been communicating with not just GDOE but other education institutions, said some schools such as D.L. Perez Elementary School have as few as 9% of its students who will be attending classes on campus for face-to-face instruction. Other schools such as F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School has about a 22% rate of students who’ve chosen face-to-face instruction.

“Take a look at your personal situation that’s best for your family,” he told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday morning.

He reiterated the bottom line that anyone who doesn’t feel well or who believes they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive should stay home.

Tenorio said he asked DPHSS officials to attend the education board meeting to "ensure that public health and (GDOE) are working jointly ... to plan for what could be a case to arrive from the school system."

Additionally, he’s instructed the Office of Civil Defense to lead a table-top exercise to map up responses to all possibilities.

He noted that last week, with the spike of COVID-19 cases on island, he and the governor shut down bars and reduced the number of attendees at funerals.

"We won’t hesitate to make further actions if the evidence of community spread is there," he said.

Personal protective equipment

GDOE has also begun distributing personal protective equipment and safety supplies procured using about $41 million in federal grant money. In addition to public schools, the supplies are being distributed private and charter schools.

"On Saturday and last week we pushed out thermal scanners for the schools that Guam Homeland Security provided. We also pushed out over 13,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. We received another delivery of 18,000 hand sanitizers which we are trying to push out over the next day or two. In total, we will be distributing close to 45,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the schools," GDOE district school readiness task force member Doris Bukikosa said in a press release from GDOE. She has been leading GDOE’s effort to procure PPE for Guam’s schools, according to the release.

The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense donated PPE to GDOE earlier this month, according to the release. This includes: 164 thermal scanners, 4,348 face shields, 205 packs of disinfectant wipes, 20,800 non-medical gloves, and 87 goggles.

"In addition, GDOE will be receiving additional supplies through the Department of Public Health and Social Services, such as N-95 masks, gowns, shoe covers, caps and gloves for school nurses. GDOE is also expecting additional supplies for nurses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency," the release stated.