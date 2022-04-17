The Guam Department of Education will present on Tuesday the recently completed State Strategic Plan to the Guam Education Board for its approval.

“We’re ready to submit and we think we’ve answered all the questions that they had," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

GDOE has been working on the strategic plan since last summer. The plan was developed with input from stakeholders and federal partners.

“I think we are very happy with the time that we took. We were able to reach out to a lot of stakeholders, we were able to clarify our priorities and really think through the strategies. I believe it was time well spent,” Sanchez said.

The plan's development came with its share of challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic being one of them. But Sanchez said the pandemic also served as motivation.

“We were able to take the successes over the last six years with our current plan but at the same time strengthen some of the areas where there was a need. As well as added some components that were really a result of COVID-19.”

These included improved community engagement, maximizing the use of different platforms to maintain communication with families, and providing intervention and supports to students.

“With COVID-19 hitting, we knew that there were still so many students out there operating with a disadvantage whether it was technology or some social circumstance that we could help with moving forward," Sanchez said. "So we believe it was time well spent and this plan is a step in the right direction."

The State Strategic Plan focuses on seven strategic priorities: leadership, curriculum and instruction, parent engagement, student discipline and safety, facilities and maintenance, finance and administrative services, and data.

If adopted on Tuesday, GDOE schools will begin working with schools to implement the strategic plan.

“Once it's adopted all of our initiatives and programs will have to be aligned with one of the strategies in the plan and this is inclusive of all the School Action Plans, so all the schools will have to reflect and align with the districtwide plan,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said reaching this point is just the beginning; the real work starts with implementation in school year 2022-2023.

“We joke around about how the plan took so much work but, that’s not really the real work. The real work is in implementation and that’s what’s coming up. The thing is because we’ve had so many conversations with the board and stakeholders we believe we are clear on the collective priorities and those priorities are articulated in goals and objectives,” Sanchez said.