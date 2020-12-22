The Guam Education Board has accepted the school opening recommendation from the Guam Department of Education, setting Jan. 19 as the start date of face-to-face instruction.

GDOE will dedicate the first two weeks of classes in January, beginning Jan. 4, to training teachers and staff for the return of traditional instruction, as well as for parent and student orientation, leaving the 19th as the start of actual face-to-face classes.

These aspects of GDOE's reopening plans are part of a board resolution adopted unanimously Tuesday afternoon.

Classes for students under remote learning models - hard copy distribution and online learning - will resume on Jan. 4, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said Tuesday.

However, the return to face-to-face instruction also hinges on the governor's authorization and whether the island's public health situation maintains the decline in COVID-19 cases. GDOE will continue to use its dashboard to monitor and report the status of COVID-19 in the community.

Even when traditional classrooms become available again, the remote learning options offered by the department will still be supported, with the intent to progressively phase out the hard copy learning model for as many students as possible, according to the resolution.

Students returning to face-to-face instruction will be divided into cohorts and attend school on alternating days to comply with social distancing requirements, the resolution added.

The department had asked parents to register again for face-to-face classes if interested. Fernandez stated Tuesday that GDOE was still in the process of finalizing the number of students who registered for face-to-face classes, but the department decided to add the 500 or so unaccounted students into face-to-face instruction.

Aggregating the number, the preliminary data shows about 33% of elementary school students registered for face-to-face instruction. Using the cohort attendance policy, that means about 11% of the elementary school students will be on campus per day.

For middle school, only 21% registered for traditional instruction, meaning 6% to 7% of middle school enrollment will be on campus at a time. Interest in face-to-face instruction was even less among high school students, of whom only 11% registered. That meant only about 3% to 4% of high school students would be on campus on a given day with the cohort policy, according to Fernandez.

These low numbers should allow GDOE to operate safely, he added.

GDOE will also commence with its interscholastic sports plan with authorization from the governor, the resolution stated. This plan envisions two seasons during the remainder of the school year, beginning with low-risk sports and moderate-risk sports consistent with public health guidelines, according to the resolution.