The University of Guam recently graduated 43 students in the education field.

However, according to Guam Education Board member Peter Alexis Ada, the Guam Department of Education was only able to interest a few.

“A large number were hired by (Department of Defense Education Activity), a few went to other educational institutions,” he told fellow board members at a recent meeting. “We have to take care of our teachers; there’s no question about it.”

On Friday, the GEB approved a $268.3 million fiscal 2023 budget request for GDOE, which will be submitted to the Guam Legislature.

The resolution with the budget request states GEB’s commitment to “developing and submitting a proposal for the adjustment of GDOE employee compensation within the next several weeks and prior to the Guam Legislature’s consideration and approval of the FY 2023 budget.”

Guam’s law enforcement officers, effect this month, received an 18% pay increase. Nurses received a 15% pay increase in June. Agency leaders for effected positions said the salary bumps would help with recruitment and retention.

Ada renewed his appealed to fellow members to help find funds for GDOE teachers’ salary increases.

At any given time, GDOE has 50 to 70 teacher vacancies. To add to this, GDOE recently reported roughly 30 to 40 teachers are on military leave. Which means staff is needed to cover those classes for extended periods of time.

At the forefront of the issue, GDOE teachers are among the third lowest paid in the nation, which doesn’t make it appealing to those in the market for a job. It was a point Ada stressed when he asked for five minutes of the board’s time to add teacher pay raises to the fiscal year 2023 draft proposed budget discussion.

“Do we have the money? I think we do right now, to pay our teachers and not wait until October. I think there is money now to take care of our teachers. Retirees want to teach but some of them have said, it’s not worth it, I’d rather go to the charter school or a nonpublic school.” Ada said, “I invite my fellow board members to join me in this endeavor. I have done my own research and I took three school districts, Hawaii, California and Nevada … we are the lowest of them all with the exception of special education.”

Government of Guam teachers on average earn $43,992 a year, Ada said.

By comparison, a DoDEA teacher's yearly pay is approximately $60,000, which is 58% above the national average, according to employment website Indeed.com.

Ada broke down the average salaries of teachers in the public school system as follows:

• Preschool teachers, $26,220.

• Kindergarten teachers, $46,260.

• Middle school teachers, $47,500.

• Secondary teachers, $47,000.

The average teacher pay doesn’t compete with salaries earned in the states, Ada said.

“In Nevada … the lowest was $53,052," Ada said. “I am inviting our members to look at our vice principals' salary, the principals, the administrators, the deputies and the superintendent.”

Ada also noted the difference in salaries within the agency.

There’s nearly a $30,000 gap between the school-level employee and GDOE upper management.

In 2020, Superintendent Jon Fernandez made $150,000 and currently earns $163,500 annually. With benefits it comes to $226,043 according to the FY22 first quarter staffing pattern report.

Deputy superintendents earn $110,000 annually. With benefits that comes to $148,688.

Vice principals' salaries range from $70,000 to $90,000; principals' salaries range between $100,000 and $130,000. Like teachers, their salaries vary depending on grade level — elementary, middle or secondary.

‘It’s going to be a miracle’

GEB Board member Maria Gutierrez, however, was not optimistic in her outlook on the Legislature, which has purview over the government’s fiscal year budget, including GDOE’s purse strings.

“Yes, I don’t mind, Mr. Ada if they (senators) would give us what we ask the Legislature. The money to pay our employees. But, I bet you, I am going to burn my candle starting tonight, that the budget that we are going to request, the total amount, they rarely give it to us,” Gutierrez said. “But I tell you it’s going to be a miracle. The educators' salary study, let’s see how soon they can do that. If they finish the study after election year 'tåya' sålåpe' GDOE, you’re getting too much money GDOE!'”

Gutierrez said she speaks from 17 years of experience as a member of the board. She has served as chairwoman and is currently the Safe and Healthy Schools Committee chairperson.

“GDOE’s budget is always cut because they think they’re giving us too much money. Well who are we spending that money on? The students,” she exclaimed.

She pointed out that during an election year, candidates often run on an “education is priority” platform.

Meeting “Adequate Education” standards

Gutierrez took it a step further questioning the bravery of the elected leaders seeing whether or not the Adequate Pubic Education Act standards are being met.

“Fourteen points, no one down there … will have the guts to review the 14 points because I think they’re afraid to get criticized by the author of the bill that became law. And they expect us, the superintendent and the whole of GDOE to provide the best education for our kids. Who are they trying to fool? They can’t fool me … this has to stop. So again, give us the money that the schools are asking.”

Public Law 28-45 entails 14 points that establish minimum requirements for the public education system on Guam, as well as requirements for the Bureau of Budget Management and Research, Department of Administration, and Guam Legislature.

The law enables a public school student to file a lawsuit against the government of Guam seeking injunctive relief to ensure the enforcement and fulfillment of the law’s mandates.

Fulfilling budget requests

The Guam Daily Post contacted Sen. Telena Nelson regarding the criticism from Gutierrez. The senator, who is chairperson of the education committee, is currently on military duty. However, her office did speak on the efforts made to help the education department.

"The Committee on Education worked with the Guam Department of Education for months with multiple budget hearings and numerous revisions to their budget to understand the priorities of the FY 2022 Budget," said communication manager Auriann Camacho.

Camacho referenced a budget hearing held July 15, 2021 in which Fernandez spoke of federal funds and the impact on meeting the needs of the school system.

GDOE officials went back to the drawing board with the FY22 budget weeding out costs, which could be covered by the American Rescue Plan. At the time Fernandez removed those items to provide a clearer picture for local officials.

"The Committee on Education ensured that the final amount passed in P.L 36-54 was appropriate and would fulfill the department's request," Camacho said.