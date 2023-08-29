Although the Guam Education Board has yet to call an emergency session to discuss the pending lawsuit against the board and the superintendent of the Guam Department of Education, at least two board members spoke candidly about the lawsuit days before the first hearing was held in court.

During the August board meeting last week, it was made known that former GDOE acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat had been aware of the plaintiffs' complaints since June 26. The revelation was made as board member Angel Sablan asked Superintendent Kenneth Swanson if Won Pat had passed the information to him when he took on the role as the department's head. According to Swanson, she did not, but he was aware that a situation was brewing.

"I was aware of the concern from one family ... that came to me in the second week of July, and there was a question of whether or not I would consider mediation," Swanson said. "I replied in the affirmative and sent that information back to the Special Education (Division). And (it was) my understanding (that it) was in the process of being arranged. That's all I know."

GEB vice chair Maria Gutierrez confirmed that the parents identified in the lawsuit had raised their concerns to GDOE in the past.

"Both of those parents have brought their issue before the board because nobody was paying attention," she said. "Both of them. We even had a work session."

Gutierrez said she wasn't surprised GDOE was sued.

"When parents say, 'Are you bothered by the lawsuit?' I said no. ... I'm happy, and I'm encouraging them (to) follow suit, but please include those people (who) are supposed to be implementing the services. There's more to come," Gutierrez said.

Mold concerns

Sablan was concerned that until that meeting, the litigation was not included in the superintendent's report, as he noted the importance of documentation. And while Swanson apologized, he noted "that litigation is what it is."

Sablan questioned Swanson regarding one of the concerns raised in the litigation – the presence of mold in schools.

"I didn't hear you say anything about the mold contract – where is that?" Sablan asked, referring to the superintendent's report.

"Right now, the mold mitigation contract is with the General Services Agency for procurement. ... They have not completed procurement," Swanson said.

Sablan further questioned if all the schools with mold present would be cordoned off. Swanson said that would not be the case.

"They're doing mitigation themselves, and they have cordoned off, building-by-building, sections that they don't feel they can," Swanson replied.

'Just the start'

That wasn't an acceptable answer for Sablan, however, who stressed the lawsuit they face is "just the start."

"We are going to get more lawsuits for different things," Sablan said. "I, for one, know we are not going to meet the 14 points of this Adequate Education Act. Not tomorrow, not next month, maybe not even by next year. So it behooves us. ... I am not going to go against this lawsuit. ... I'd be stupid to go against it," Sablan said.

According to Sablan, the lawsuit was needed to get GDOE and the board moving.

"This is the trigger. ... If I could, I would sue the board myself for all the inadequacies," Sablan said. "I found out I couldn't sue myself. So I am very, very happy. I am not going to say I am disappointed. I am very, very happy that this lawsuit happened. It's about time. Because if nothing else is going to light the fire under our people, under us, what is? I don't think any of us are going to go to jail because things aren't happening, but ... (we) could be held in contempt."

Sablan reminded the board that the Adequate Education Act became law in 2005 and since then, the state of the island's public schools has not improved.