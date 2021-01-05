Members of the Guam Education Board and the Islandwide Board of Governing Students took their oath of office Monday, the same day inauguration ceremonies were held for senators, mayors, vice mayors and the public auditor.

The education board welcomed newcomer Mary Okada, the president of the Guam Community College, as well as returning members Peter Alecxis Ada and Robert Crisostomo. Incumbents Maria Gutierrez, Mark Mendiola and Lourdes Benavente made up the final three of the elected education board members sworn in Monday during a virtual meeting.

Members of the board of governing students, who were elected or appointed by their schools, were also sworn in Monday after the education board.

Gutierrez said Monday marked the day they officially start their duties.

"I wish all of you the best of luck in working together with the superintendent ... and all his management team as we work forward in this reopening of our schools during this pandemic," Gutierrez said.