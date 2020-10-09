Guam Board of Education member Maria Gutierrez is one of three state board members to receive the National Association of State Boards of Education 2020 Distinguished Service Award, the education board stated in a press release.

The 2020 Distinguished Service Awards will be presented Oct. 21 at NASBE’s virtual annual conference.

Gutierrez is the longest-serving member of the Guam Education Board. In her 23 years of service, Gutierrez has been a strong advocate for students and families, always ensuring their voices are heard by the board. She was instrumental in creating a seat for a parent and student on the Guam board and, for the last six years, has served as the board’s advisor to student board members, according to the release.

State education leaders from Maine and Mississippi are the other two names selected this year. This national award honors current and former state board members who have made exceptional contributions to education, according to the press release. It is given to three outstanding leaders each year and is the highest award NASBE can bestow on a state board of education member.

“Her exemplary leadership, unselfish service, commitment, and passion for providing students with opportunities to explore and learn has been the catalyst for improving public education on Guam,” board Vice Chairman Mark Mendiola said in the release.

“She is devoted to ensuring Guam students receive the skills they need to succeed and believes it is critical that every student has the opportunity to get a good education on Guam without having to endure extreme hardships and hurdles, most especially now during the global pandemic,” Mendiola said.

Gutierrez has been both chair and vice chair of the Guam Education Board. Under her leadership, the board developed several policies to prevent student and educator harassment, intimidation, bullying and cyberbullying and to ensure student safety and data privacy on the internet. She testifies regularly on the annual Department of Education fiscal budget and led the approval of Guam’s school reopening plans this summer. Gutierrez has been actively involved in NASBE study groups and is a member of the Public Education Positions Committee, according to the release.

“Her passion and dedication to the students of Guam is apparent in her unyielding and tireless drive, as well as her willingness to go the extra mile to work with elected leaders and community organizations to ensure that our schools get the support they need,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “She is most deserving of this award and I look forward to continuing to work alongside her as we address important educational issues that impact Guam’s nearly 30,000 school children and their families.”

“The 2020 Distinguished Service Award winners represent the very best in citizen leadership in America,” NASBE President and CEO Robert Hull stated.

“State boards of education remain a steadfast bastion of nonpartisan discourse and policy making at its very best; and this year’s distinguished service awardees represent all that is good about that process. Strong proponents of stakeholder engagement, strategic planning, and a firm focus on equity are but a few of their stellar traits. Hats off to our 2020 Distinguished Service Awardees!”