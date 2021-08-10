Education grant recipients grateful, thankful

Some of the new recipients of federal grants awarded for after-school programs welcomed the assistance when they heard the announcement on Monday.

Altogether, $36.9 million in federal funds provided through the Education Stabilization Fund and unspent grant funds in the CARES Act were awarded by the governor's office to local nonprofits and government agencies.

A couple of the awardees were ecstatic to be chosen under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment grant.

“Right now, there’s an excitement in the air; it’s wonderful,” Asmuyao Community School Director Rand Coffman said. “I think there were six dozen proposals so we are very grateful.”

The private school, which helps high school students complete subjects that are required for graduation, was one of five organizations chosen in the academic activities category of the grant. Asmuyao was allotted $50,000, for its Here Comes the Sun Educational Program.

“We’re very, very grateful that this opportunity has arisen because with that money, we’ll be able to help a lot of students,” the school’s director said.

Coffman said the money would fund a scholarship for students who can’t afford the tuition.

Coffman encourages students to speak with their respective school’s counselor to apply for the scholarship.

The Inalåhan Mayor’s office was selected to receive $517,000 for the renovation of a wing at the Inarajan School building.

“The whole approach for this youth empowerment grant program was to try to renovate the rooms and utilize them as training centers, computer labs and stuff our youth can use so that the village itself and community can engage the youth in these trainings to allow them to be a skilled force,” Mayor Anthony Chargualaf Jr. said.

The wing has not been utilized by the Guam Department of Education for many years, and Chargualaf wants to use the space to keep youth out of trouble.

“We wanted to create an apprenticeship program, we call it a skills set program and we are going to utilize folks in our community like electricians, plumbers, and air con technicians to teach our youth to use their hands to become skilled in those kinds of crafts,” said Chargualaf.

In the meantime, the mayor is working with the GCA Trades Academy on the skillset apprenticeship program and implementing a successful learning environment.

Seventy-five other projects have been awarded under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth empowerment grant.

Applications were reviewed by the Guam State Clearinghouse. Funding amounts were based on the recommendation of the review panels, availability of funds, and requirements set by the U.S. Department of Education, said the release from the governor’s office.