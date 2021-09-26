Educational exchange programs between Guam and Taiwan solidified

The Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office on Guam and the University of Guam hosted a virtual summit on Thursday to promote educational exchange programs.

UOG President Dr. Thomas Krise and officials from other Taiwanese institutions signed memorandums of understanding to develop light industries, electronics, and traditional and hydroponic agriculture.

“Issues like food security, sustainable food production, aquaculture … Taiwan leads in so many ways in those areas, and we could benefit from that partnership,” Krise said.

TECO Director Paul Chen said the collaboration with Taiwanese universities would supplement programs offered at UOG which does not have departments covering the fields targeted in the cooperation.

“Having a relationship with the University of Guam is a foundation between Taiwan and Guam,” he said. “There are many ways to strengthen the relationship … political and military interests, economic and business interests, and more importantly, people-to-people, cultural, and educational interests.”

Krise said the University of Guam is valuable to the Taiwanese universities as the hub of the even broader Micronesian region with links to other regional colleges, including College of Micronesia-FSM, Palau Community College, Northern Marianas College, and the College of the Marshall Islands.

Participating colleges were represented by their respective presidents, including: National Chung Hsing University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, National Taitung University, National Chin-Yi University of Technology, Chaoyang University of Technology, and Yuan-Ze University.

UOG signed seven memorandums of understanding — one with each university and another with TECO, according to the press release.

