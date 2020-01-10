Educator, gambling opponent Jose Cruz dies

Jose Quinene Cruz, former Guam Education Board chairman, president of anti-gambling group Lina'la Sin Casino, and longtime educator died on Jan. 6 at the age of 73.

Cruz, a Barrigada Heights resident, was known for his passion for teaching the next generation and encouraging the community to support the island’s education system. A member of the education board through some particularly tumultuous years, he donated his monthly stipend to local public schools.

He also sought to end the school system’s revolving door of superintendents, which drew concern from U.S. Department of Education officials who said the lack of consistent leadership for the Guam Department of Education caused instability in the department and would make it harder to address issues including the lack of auditable federal spending documents.

Voice against gambling

Cruz also was a vocal critic of gambling. As a past president of the group Lina'la Sin Casino, he was fearless in calling out elected officials:

"Shouldn't voters know more about the holder of a monopoly casino license, its beneficiaries and the personnel operating this permit?" he asked lawmakers during community conversations on the passage of Bill 50. "Continuing this operation is an abdication of your responsibility as a senator to protect the people and our voices, and enforcing your promises of accountability and transparency," Cruz stated.

He was a key voice in the defeat of prior attempts to legalize casino gambling on Guam.