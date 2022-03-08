Work continues on the Guam Department of Education educator pay study as the department plans to complete its recommendation by the end of the month.

“We're looking to tackle the educator pay plan first, and then shortly thereafter, working on school staff compensation,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez Thursday.

The educator classification, compensation and benefits study is the first step in getting teachers a raise.

The GDOE internal team meets weekly, with subcommittees meeting in the interim to gather necessary information.

“Including all the existing job descriptions and organizational and functional charts and compensation or salary, the salary information is needed to be able to understand where we are today,” Fernandez said.

The Department of Administration is working with GDOE on the study by conducting a market analysis comparing Guam compensation to educators to that of other jurisdictions.

“The whole point of this of course is to be able to continue to recruit and retain employees during the pandemic and has been very difficult,” Fernandez said.

GovGuam teachers on average earn $43,992 a year, making them the third-lowest paid in the United States. As of this week, there are 73 classroom teacher vacancies in GDOE.

“That's kind of hovered in that same area throughout the course of the year and as you know, what happens is that as we hire a new batch of teachers - more specifically, some of the teachers that came out of the winter graduation from UOG - we see some resignations or retirement that happen as well, so it's a lot of activity going in and out of the school system, but right now we still are in that 70-vacancy range at this point in the school year,” Fernandez said.

To fill the gap in the teacher shortage, GDOE has tapped substitute teachers and other supports to address the vacancies.

“The target time frame again is end of the month to at least get to phase one which is the educator pay plan and then there will be continuous work after that depending on how our discussions go with DOA,” Fernandez said.

The wage study isn’t just focused on school teachers. A number of GDOE employees who serve as the backbone of the public school system will also see a raise. These include classified positions such as librarians, school counselors and support staff.

As part of the educator pay study, GDOE is also looking at internal issues with hard-to-fill positions like science, and math teachers, as well as recruitment for administrative jobs.