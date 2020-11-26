What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving season? Despite a pandemic and coping with a different lifestyle, several island residents said there was still much to give thanks for. We asked island residents and leaders what they are thankful for and here's what they said:

A moment of gratitude

This year has been quite the challenge for everyone. Despite this, I’m grateful for the community coming together as they always do in times of need. I’ve seen businesses and individuals donate food, supplies and clothing to those who need it most. I’m grateful for our medical community and all other frontliners as they’ve risked their lives to care for those who are sick. I’m grateful for our customers who place their trust in us to keep them safe as they shop in our mall. Lastly, I’m grateful for our team and tenants who continue to come to work daily despite the challenges.

Suzanne Perez is the Guam Premier Outlets shopping center manager.

Thankful for educators

“Step on the brakes!” I tell my child, “Energy level needs to come down a bit!” I go on to say, “Is your microphone on mute? Is your Zoom video on?” My child responds, “Yes Mom!” And then I heard the teacher say, “Don’t forget, class, your Thankful Turkey Box Project is due on Wednesday!”

Characters: The child, the parent, the educator.

Working behind the scenes: God

For all the parents who can relate, may we continue to be thankful for the opportunity we have to redeem the time with our children. Finally, to our educators – THANK YOU for all that you continue to do! We appreciate you!

Yvonne Inciong is executive pastor of Saint Paul Assemblies of God

Giving thanks in all circumstances

Thanksgiving gives us a chance to reflect on all the events that have happened this year. Daniel and I are immensely grateful for our loved ones, good health and all the blessings. However we are also appreciative of the trials that we’ve endured during this unprecedented year because it’s propelled us out of our comfort zone and into new heights. By relying on God and trusting Him in everything we do, we have successfully scaled up our business despite all the hurdles. We would like to encourage everyone by reading this verse: 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.

Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

Nina and Daniel Field are owners of NKPDFDesigns.

Grateful for all of God's blessings

The world is full of beauty; everyday, I count my blessings. I am humbled and grateful for a life with my God, family and friends. This pandemic has allowed me to embrace and enjoy the little things in life and simply notice whom I am most thankful for … all of YOU. I am grateful for sharing a life with you.

Geri Leon Guerrero is president and general manager of Adztech & Public Relations Inc.

Special thanks to parents, educators and students

I am appreciative of the hard work of our leaders and our health practitioners who have worked so very hard to keep us healthy during this difficult time. My thanks go to these health workers and their support staff for their many sacrifices on our behalf. I am also thankful to law enforcement personnel, military units, civil servants and our island business community for doing everything possible to ensure our well-being and safety. My very special thanks go to Guam’s parents and to all island educators who have worked so very hard to continue to provide learning opportunities for our youth at all educational levels. Of course, Guam’s students are the true heroes in this learning equation.

Judith Guthertz is a commissioner on the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

Endless blessings

What am I thankful for in this most interesting year? With all that is going on in the world it is difficult to be appreciative. I close my eyes and take a deep breath. In this quiet place, I think of the Lord, my Savior, and smile at the endless blessings he bestows on me. I wake everyday and am thankful that my children are with me, that I have a job that allows me to help others, and friends and family who - even though they can challenge my patience - I can count on. What am I thankful for in 2020 ... there are too many blessings to count.

Shirley Olkeriil is a social worker with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Thankful to live another day

This Thanksgiving, I struggle to define what I am most grateful for. Of course, like many, I think of wonderful loving family, friends and the many blessings from God. Oftentimes, we never really appreciate our life until we see the immense pain and struggle of others. Recently, two people I knew passed away from COVID-19. I think about how painful, and overwhelming it was for them to breathe clinging to life. So I think in the most deepest recesses of my mind and heart, I am ever so thankful to be able to just breathe freely, without struggle, to live another blessed day.

Robert Camacho is the deputy director of the Department of Corrections.

Thankful for love of family and grateful to hard-working officers at DOC

My wife, Jenny. She is my rock and my everything who keeps me going. I am so thankful for the rest of my family, my four children and two grandchildren for all the joy they’ve given me.

And finally, I want to show my gratitude and so much appreciation to all the hard working men and women of the Department of Corrections for doing what they do best in keeping our population safe and secure. This year has been really tough for the whole world an especially our beautiful island with everything that we’ve endured during these unprecedented trying times with the pandemic … There’s light at the end of the tunnel and we’ll all get through this together as a team. In the upcoming holiday season, “Enjoying the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.”

Joe Carbullido is the director for the Department of Corrections.