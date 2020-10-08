Educators hit roadblock in trying to reach 800 students

The Guam Department of Education and its partners have been making progress in trying to shorten the list of thousands of students who couldn't be reached since the school year started.

The school year began with about 4,000 public school students who had not yet contacted their respective schools. Initiatives between school staff, GDOE attendance officers and social workers, as well as village mayors have whittled the list down to about 1,750 students.

But despite the progress, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said they may now be running into a roadblock.

Within that 1,750 population, about 800 students will need home visitation by GDOE which is normally the step after other unsuccessful efforts to contact family, according to Fernandez.

But Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 makes that impossible.

"Under PCOR1, we definitely are not authorizing our employees to go out to homes, nor do we (expect) the homes will welcome these individuals into their residences," Fernandez said.

Efforts are still underway to contact the remaining students within the 1,750 but any student who is not reached within the next couple of weeks will be part of the home visit list, which will proceed after PCOR1 is relaxed, Fernandez added.

Some families have had to relocate, perhaps impacted by a job loss or furlough, and just haven't been able to register their children at their new schools.

"Those are some of the stories we're getting from families that we are contacting and our social workers are then working to register them at the appropriate school," Fernandez said.

GDOE is also aware that some families are hesitant to even attempt enrolling because there are certain documents that they have been unable to retrieve during PCOR1, he added. GDOE social workers are collaborating with schools to try and alleviate such obstacles, Fernandez said.

Dededo has nine public schools, and village Mayor Melissa Savares said her office has been trying to help them find families.

"What we found out is that with COVID, some families have lost their jobs, and are actually not renting an apartment or house anymore," the mayor said. She added some families have moved in with grandparents to cut living expenses.

"That's how we've actually tracked some students who moved from one area to another," Savares said.

The list of uncontacted students will also include children at the government's emergency homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite.

There are certain privacy conditions involving clients at the shelter, but Fernandez said social work interns, through the Guam Homeless Coalition, were recently granted approval to do a census count of school-age children at the shelter and get information on school registration.

GDOE will use that information to connect the children with a school and a learning model that can be supported at the shelter.

"They don't have online access, is my understanding, at the Global Dorm. And even hard copy distribution is hard for the families to take advantage of because I don't believe they have free movement in and out of the dorm. Or if they do, they definitely are having challenges with transportation," Fernandez said. "So what we'll try to do is get them connected to nearby schools and then work with those schools to provide learning supports to those families. So that will be an ongoing project."