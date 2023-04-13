Leadership with the Guam Department of Education is learning effective ways to communicate among colleagues and stakeholders, and how technology factors into the equation.

Laura Souder and Samuel Betances of Souder, Betances & Associates engaged the small group in a one-on-one style of training, which they said would be to the participants' benefit.

“The groups today will be smaller, obviously, but that is where the real progress can be made,” Betances said during the training event Wednesday morning at GDOE headquarters in Tiyan.

“With Zoom, phone calls, text messaging – intentions may be misconstrued,” he said. “Communicating is 65% nonverbal. You have facial expressions, tone of voice, movement, appearance, eye contact, gestures and posture.”

Betances stressed that, even with the conveniences of modern technology, much can get lost in translation.

You don't always know what the other person will take from what you said, or how they will understand what you wanted to get across, Betances said.

“Especially today, when technology plays a large role in how (leadership) interacts, people assume that their emails or messages have been received, but that is not always the case,” Souder added.

Souder and Betances said that in certain circumstances, people sometimes aren’t fully paying attention. Souder said they could be distracted by “all the other things going on, or they might be too busy.”

'Communication is circular'

She further explained that communication does not stop at the first attempt at reaching out.

“Communication is circular,” said Souder. “You can’t just call and leave a voicemail and expect the person you are trying to reach to have listened to it. Same with text messaging. You have to follow up with an email, and follow up, and follow up, and follow up after that in order to get a response.”

They noted that with the size and complexity of GDOE, there are so many players involved that messages can easily get lost, forgotten about or overlooked.

“And even with our supervisors, we must have that open communication and proof to say, 'I sent this message at this time, and then followed up with this email and this phone call, but nothing was reciprocated,'” said Souder.

Along with technology being a major factor in how people communicate these days, they said the training would focus on organizational culture.

“We’re going to be going through different styles of communication, and participating in exercises where, say, two people talk about what they like about the way the other person communicates with them,” said Betances. “Where they will be able to give constructive criticism and say, 'OK, this is what I don’t like.'”

He said they would discuss various styles of communication, including effective ways to apologize.

“In situations where, say, (you embarrass someone) in public, you have to apologize in public, in the same manner, in order to effectively fix the mistake that was made when you hurt that other person,” said Betances. “You can’t publicly humiliate someone and then apologize in private – it has to be at the same level to truly fix it.”

Overall, both Betances and Souder said the training would “dive deeper” into how individuals convey what they mean, how they can be open and let others understand and, in turn, validate their points.

This is the first training of its kind, they said, and more sessions on communication will be held this month and in May, August and September.