Educators mull 'what type of STEM curriculum is relevant' for islanders

Over the past week, the Guam Department of Education's kindergarten through 12th grade administrators, instructional coaches and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educators came together to construct a new solutions-based STEM curriculum for the island.

With guidance from the University of Guam's Center for Island Sustainability, educators were able to openly discuss and brainstorm ideas on how to bring island-focused learning to Guam's public school students.

“We got the high school science, and those related to STEM, teachers into a room to work on and get a consensus of what type of STEM curriculum is relevant to them,” David Camacho, GDOE program coordinator, told The Guam Daily Post.

According to Camacho, there were about 50 participants during the weeklong training. Teachers were able to put forth their ideas and create an action plan of steps to take toward launching actual student- and school problem-based learning experiences.

“For example, we don’t really want to teach STEM lessons or curriculum that talks about things like cacti, things that aren’t tangible to the population here,” said Camacho.

Engaging Guam's students

The teachers focused on what kind of curriculum they wanted to learn and then in turn be able to teach their own students.

“We gathered them together to see how we can ‘Guamify,’ or localize, each curriculum so we can engage the students better,” he said.

Through the partnership with UOG, GDOE brought in sustainability stakeholders to garner their experience and knowledge to help GDOE teachers build their new curriculum.

“Trying to approach these issues and topics holistically, and getting the UOG folks involved so we are not recreating the wheel, and we’re approaching sustainability a little bit more strategically and efficiently,” said Camacho.

The sustainability stakeholders and teachers were able to identify common goals, partnerships and collaboration opportunities that support the GDOE Green School Sustainability Program development and implementation for the 2023-2024 school year, according to Camacho.

“The focus we’re going with is making things relevant,” he said. “Teaching relevant STEM concepts that build on each other, so there is a lateral focus on the curriculum.”

GDOE will be conducting more STEM training in the summer as well as a Lego Robotics professional development.