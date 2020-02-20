The Guam Department of Education and Guam Police Department have launched the Junior Police Cadet Pilot Program at six schools this academic school year.

The program aims to develop leadership skills and critical thinkers to be safe, responsible and respectful to themselves and the community, the Education Department stated in a press release. The program also aims to empower youth to lead their peers in confidence and to become resilient against peer pressure while encouraging discipline, values and self-control. Additionally, the curriculum is modeled on the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework, which promotes friendship, harmony and understanding.

The Junior Police Cadet Pilot Program aims to incorporate the following five goals:

• Building character;

• Raising awareness on the acronym D.A.N.G.E.R. (Distance, Assess, Note, Go/Get, Escape, Report) to keep a student aware to stay safe and be mindful of surroundings;

• Bullying prevention;

• Drugs and alcohol use prevention; and

• Promoting ownership of community and not being afraid to report a crime.

The program caters to fifth-grade students and provides a five-week curriculum at 55 minutes per week. Participating schools include C.L. Taitano Elementary School, Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School, Maria Ulloa Elementary School, Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, Marcial Sablan Elementary School, and Merizo Martyrs Memorial School.

“We are excited to be working with GPD to implement this unique school safety program at our schools,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We hope to continue working with GPD to expand these opportunities for our students in the future.”

“It is great to see these students interacting with our officers and becoming leaders in their schools,” Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said in a joint statement with Fernandez. “Our hope is that this program will help these students to become responsible members not only of their school community, but our island community as well.”