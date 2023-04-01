Educators to participate in school safety training

Over the coming spring break, 611 Guam Department of Education school administrators and support staff from across the island will partake in a safety training event focused on improving school culture and safety, and how educators can engage in their school safety networks.

The training event, "A Safe Place To Learn: Preparing Our School Communities," will see administrators participate in “two days of staff development and three days dedicated to schools cleaning and preparing their facilities,” the department said in a press release. The training will be held Monday and Tuesday at Tiyan High School.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Christopher Anderson, GDOE Student Support Services Division administrator, who said the training will be a “concerted focus on preparing the school facilities.”

According to Anderson, acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat intends to utilize the downtime during spring break to build up educators, as well as get school facilities prepared.

“As you know, there’s a big concern in the community about the state of our facilities, and with their requirement of (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) to come in and assertively do their inspections of our facilities to make sure they are adequate for our students,” said Anderson. “If Public Health does come – or when they do come, because they are going to come – that they are prepared to pass those inspections.”

Presentations and workshops

Administrators will have the opportunity to hear from 25 different presenters, and they'll choose up to seven different workshops to join.

Numerous topics will be available, including crisis management, culture and cross-cultural communication, helping students return to class after discipline issues, how to properly conduct searches and seizures, a briefing on targeting violence, and reporting suspected child abuse.

“I think they’re all, in their own way, very important," said Anderson. “Obviously, not everyone can attend every session. The idea was to give as much variety to the employee based on where they’re at as an employee and what they want to concentrate on. Specifically, to improve their contribution to the department in their respective capacity.”

In light of recent events at schools, educators will also hear keynote presentations from Theseus “TJ” Mendiola, a vape store owner, and Sgt. Paul Tapao with the Guam Police Department.

“They will provide an overview of their workshops that focus on the legal and illegal vape products, their impact on school communities, and how critical school employees are in the effort to prevent (and) combat access to minors,” the release stated.

According to Anderson, this training is “expected participation” from across the district, including all 41 public schools.

“The students are at the core of what we do for the Department of Education," he said. "Obviously, we don’t have employment without the students. They are the focal point."