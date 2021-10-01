Effort to expand war claims fails

An amendment to Bill 130 which was aimed at expanding the eligibility of the reparations claims to all World War II survivors – regardless of when they died – didn’t receive sufficient votes to pass.

Bill 130-36 tasks the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who were not able meet the June 2018 filing deadline for the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, the 2016 federal war claims law.

Speaker Therese Terlaje proffered the amendment noting that survivors were not eligible under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act if they died prior to Dec. 23, 2016.

Terlaje's office stated that the arbitrary eligibility date under the federal law "created a gap that excludes many Guam war survivors who suffered under Japanese occupation from December 8, 1941 to August 10, 1944.”

Another amendment, this one introduced by Sen. Telo Taitague, requires that the governor's implementation plan - if Bill 130 becomes law - incorporate an adjudication committee.

Materially different

After some discussion on the Terlaje amendment, Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin decided the amendment was materially different.

The speaker motioned to overrule the decision but the attempt failed as only the speaker, and Sens. Sabina Perez, Taitague and Jose Terlaje supported the motion.

An amendment from the speaker that did pass requires the governor to report to the Legislature any transfers made for Bill 130 five days prior to the transfer.

Adjudication committee

The adjudication committee will consist of the executive director of the Commission on Decolonization, the governor, the speaker, president of the Mayors Council of Guam, or their designees, and a member of the general public appointed by the governor.

They are tasked with adjudicating all applications submitted by compensable Guam victims or survivors of compensable Guam descendants as defined by the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. All rules, regulations and decisions rendered by the committee must be consistent with guidance and award limits established through the federal law.

Taitague's amendment also mandates semi-annual reports summarizing the number of applications submitted, adjudicated, and settled, as well as include information on all payments issued pursuant to Bill 130. The identities of the claimants will remain confidential.

Bill 130 will still allow the Legislature to review and amend the governor's implementation plan before it is adopted.

The program is estimated to cost less than $10 million. The governor has suggested utilizing Section 30 funding, the same source that was used to pay war claims under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

During Wednesday's discussion, Taitague said that timing is said to be in play, and that the program has to be done right away, but funding hasn't even been identified. Section 30 funding was already appropriated in the fiscal 2022 budget law, she added.

"So we would have to wait until the next round of Section 30 funding, which will be in FY22, in September. So there is enough time to do this, enough time to put a committee together that is fair," Taitague said, adding that the Legislature has an opportunity to make a difference, but also provide confidence and surety to the people of Guam. The committee can ensure the program is not used for political gain, she said.

During discussions Tuesday, Taitague commented that her concern was that if the program was handed to the governor entirely, "you never know who's going to be first in line." The war claims paid out so far were adjudicated through the federal government but "things can be turned around" once the program is in local hands, she added.

"You're coming into an election year next year, so you got to be very cautious," Taitague said Tuesday.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell objected to Taitague's amendment, citing concerns that the committee would include elected officials, and to him, that would politicize the issue more.

"My concern is should elected officials be placed on an adjudication committee. Or should there be some sort of experts in this field placed on the adjudication committee," Ridgell said.

Nine senators ultimately voted for the amendment and allowed it to pass.