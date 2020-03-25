Efforts to help displaced workers underway

With thousands of private sector Guam workers going through layoffs and furloughs, local and federal efforts are underway to help them weather the economic crisis.

In the governor's office, plans to help provide relief include possibly requiring landlords to hold off on evictions for nonpayment of rent. The details haven't been finalized, said Policy Director Carlo Branch.

Guam homeowners who are having trouble making mortgage payments are already covered by a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. This was a decision recently decided by home loan wholesalers at the national level.

The Republican senators on Guam also on Tuesday called for a reduction in the gross receipts tax and other measures to help the private sector's employers and employees. The senators proposed, among other ideas, reducing the cost of goods and services through a temporary reduction in the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% until December 2020.

At the national level, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, interviewed on CNBC on Tuesday Guam time, said the administration and congressional leaders will aim to reach a deal within a day or so. He expects the financial relief for individuals to be released in two to three weeks after President Donald Trump signs off on the agreement.

Congress' efforts – depending on what financial aid package becomes final – could provide between $1,200 and $3,000 or more per household.

In addition, Mnuchin said for small businesses, the plan is to give each employer federal government-guaranteed bank loans to cover two weeks of payroll and some overhead expenses through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Small businesses are defined as those who employ no more than 500 workers per company. And if small businesses use the money to keep people on payroll or hire back laid-off workers, the employers wouldn't have to pay the money back.

"As long as companies hire back or keep their workers, the loans will be forgiven," Mnuchin said on CNBC. "So we want to make sure small-business workers keep those workers employed ... so employees get paid."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas announced the U.S. House Financial Services Committee has proposed giving most eligible American adults $2,000 a month and $1,000 per child.