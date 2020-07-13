Efforts underway to reunite homeless with their families

Reuniting the homeless with their family members is underway as part of renewed efforts to curb homelessness on the island, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna told the GHURA board on Friday.

A new office has been recently created and a council that includes GHURA has been reactivated to reduce homelessness on Guam.

"A lot of work already has gone into the family reunification program," Topasna said. "We've already started to reach out to certain individuals who are related to some of the street homeless and see whether there's a possibility we can reunite them."

Some of the families are in the U.S. mainland or in the freely associated states, he said.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services "will coordinate the mileage reimbursement program through the airlines," Topasna told the board.

The newly created Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, he said, is the lead agency for this family reunification program, which identifies family members of homeless individuals and coordinates travel or transfer of services.

The office also will facilitate documentation for the homeless to obtain a Guam ID card, which they need to avail of different public services, Topasna said.

Contract award

The award of contracts for a housing facility or facilities for the homeless may also be unveiled on Thursday, Topasna said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio will convene at 11 a.m. July 16 an open meeting of the reactivated Interagency Council on Homelessness and the newly created OHAPP, the governor's office announced Friday.

At the GHURA board meeting, Topasna briefed the board about Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's recent executive order to tackle homelessness.

"We've already identified a hardened shelter," he said, which will prioritize homeless families and those with disabilities.

The administration has received criticism in its handling of the homeless problem on Guam.

Its initial plan to house the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic included installing tents at Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña, which was later determined not to meet requirements.

'Our work is never done'

Previous and ongoing efforts to curb homelessness have been successful, Topasna said, considering that the latest preliminary point-in-time homeless count this year identified 790 street homeless, which is lower than the 2019 count of 875.

Nine or 10 years ago, the street homeless count was more than 1,000, Topasna said.

"But our work is never done. Our work is not done until we we have zero street homeless," Topasna told the board.