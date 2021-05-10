The Guam Association of School Counselors has named Geolyn Egurrola, a school counselor at Jose Rios Middle School, the 2021 Guam School Counselor of the Year, the association announced in a press release.

The award honors professionals who devote their careers to advocating for students and addressing their academic and social/emotional development, and college and career readiness needs.

Her passion for her job has been well regarded by her current school administrator, Mariann Lujan, who stated that "Mrs. Egurrola is not only an amazing employee, she is one of the most hardworking and dedicated school guidance counselors that I have ever had the opportunity to work with. ... She is positive and compassionate in all the things that she does and this passion and positivity is evident in her interactions with parents, colleagues and the community."

Egurrola holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's in counseling from the University of Guam. She has been a school counselor at Jose Rios Middle School since 2009. Her career spans more than 27 years and includes employment in the public and private sectors, where she has served as a parent educator/home visitor for the Navy Family Services Center and worked as a high school counselor at George Washington High School and John F. Kennedy High School.

Egurrola also places the same amount of passion and care in ensuring fellow school employees and faculty are afforded the opportunity to address their social/emotional needs. With COVID-19 bringing heightened anxiety and fear among adults, too, Egurrola and her team developed a program known as #voyagerselfcare with monthly self-care tips for teachers and school employees to help them learn new strategies and approaches to maintain overall health and well-being.