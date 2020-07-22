Eight new COVID cases confirmed

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

On Monday, 186 samples were tested at the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Guam Public Health Laboratory with conclusive results, according to the Joint Information Center.

Health officials confirmed six of the eight new cases had recent travel history and were identified while in quarantine.

This brings the total count of COVID-19 cases for Guam to 327 since testing started in March.

The count includes five deaths and 235 people who have been released from isolation. Eighty-seven cases remain active, JIC officials stated.

As of Monday, five patients were in isolation in the hospital. Of the patients, 278 are civilians and 49 are military service members.

The lab was closed for testing Tuesday due to the Liberation Day holiday.

The next community testing event will be today at Tamuning Elementary School, then Thursday at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office. Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m.-noon. Testing is free.

Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are asked to call their health care provider.

Individuals can also reach out to the community health centers, the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline, or call 311.

• (671) 480-7859

• (671) 480-6760/3

• (671) 480-7883

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA-dedicated number)