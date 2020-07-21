Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

186 samples were tested on Monday at the Department of Public Health and Social Services Guam Public Health Laboratory with conclusive results, according to the Joint Information Center.

Health officials confirmed six of the eight new cases had recent travel and were identified while in quarantine.

This brings the total count for Guam to 327 since testing started in March.

The count includes five deaths and 235 people who have been released from isolation. 87 of the cases remain active, JIC officials confirmed.

As of Monday, five infected patients were being kept in isolation in the hospital.

278 patients are civilians, while 49 are military service members.

The lab is closed for testing today due to the Liberation holiday.

DPHSS will continue expanded testing this week.

The next community testing site will be set up tomorrow at Tamuning Elementary School, and on Thursday at the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office. Testing will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.

Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are being asked call your health care provider.

You can also reach out to the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline or call 311.

• (671) 480-7859

• (671) 480-6760/3

• (671) 480-7883

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)