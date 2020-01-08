Eight soldiers depart for deployment

Eight Guam National Guard soldiers departed today for deployment to Yuma, Arizona in support of Operation Guardian Support at the Southwest border.

The soldiers will be tasked with providing operational support for domestic operations at the southern border between the United States and Mexico.

Guam National Guard Adjutant Gen. Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui asked the public for their continued support of soldiers, airmen and their families.

“We still have soldiers and airmen who are currently deployed or supporting missions around the world. Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers now and for the duration of their deployments," said Aguigui.