One more person has joined the race for the next Yona mayor, at least until the general election. Cedric Diaz, a Democrat, is the eighth potential candidate to have picked up a packet at the Guam Election Commission.

He joins the seven others who are interested, listed in alphabetical order:

• John Borja, unspecified party;

• Ethan Camacho, Democrat;

• Roque Eustaquio, Democrat;

• Franklin Hiton, Republican;

• Christina Perez, Republican

• Bill Quenga, Democrat; and

• Ed Terlaje, Democrat.

The deadline to file candidate packets is 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

A special election for the Yona mayoral seat will be held March 28. The office was made vacant after former Mayor Jesse Blas resigned, the same day he filed a plea agreement admitting to federal extortion charges. Blas held on to the job while in jail – until shortly after his leave credits ran out. Federal agents including with the FBI arrested him in September 2019 as part of an investigation into the alleged taking of bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes in the mayor's office's jurisdiction. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.

The Election Commission needs $27,850 to hold the special election.

Excess fiscal 2019 revenues are to pay for the special election, according to the newly introduced Bill 286-35.