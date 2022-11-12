The board of trustees for the Guam Public Defender Service Corp. has passed a resolution expanding services for the Elder Justice Center, a permanent division of the Public Defender established a year ago to assist island manåmko’.

As part of the expanded services, the EJC will now be able to help residents 55 years and older, according to Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender. The cutoff age previously was set at 60 years old.

The EJC will now be able to fulfill services beyond wills, living wills and power of attorney.

"Through this recent board action, the EJC’s services are expanded to include giving general advice to qualifying tenants, which include assessment, legal advice, instruction, referral when appropriate and representation primarily in defense against evictions to protect essential shelter," the EJC stated in a press release.

The expanded services are possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan. Prior to obtaining the ARP funds, the EJC was supported through a federal grant and local funding from the Division of Senior Citizens at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"The center is also permitted to provide advice, instruction and referral, when appropriate, in the areas of health care, adult day care admission, long-term care, utilities, protective services, guardianship, abuse, neglect, consumer issues in cases that reflect a pattern of fraud against the elderly as a group and defense against revocation of public benefits and/or assistance," the EJC stated in the release.

Under Title III-B of the Older Americans Act, the DPHSS Division of Senior Citizens administered the program, whereas legal advice and representation were made available for individuals 60 years of age and older, according to the EJC.

"With limited funding provided through Title III-B, some of Guam’s manåmko’ were on a waitlist for services such as last will and testament, living wills, health care power of attorney, guardianship advice and other services needed for end-stage planning," the center stated in its release.

In the past, the DPHSS-DSC Legal Assistance Services grant was awarded to local attorneys in the private practice or to a nonprofit organization.

"Now, with additional funding provided through ARPA, Public Defender has carved out a separate division within their organization to help more people," DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin said in the release.