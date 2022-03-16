Elderly man is 339th COVID-related fatality

An 87-year-old man who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus and had received a booster shot, is the island’s latest COVID-19-related fatality.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on March 14. He tested positive for COVID-19 that same day. His passing brings the island’s pandemic death total to 339, the Joint Information Center reported.

“We are saddened that our days of grief and loss have yet to end, especially as today marks two years since we confirmed our first cases of this deadly virus. To his family and friends, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extend our sympathies and pray you find peace and comfort,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we are seeing a downward trend in cases and we remain hopeful for brighter days ahead, there are still vulnerable groups in our community who are at risk of severe illness and death. These groups need our extra care and attention. In addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

There were 23 patients in local hospitals who’ve tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Local hospitals reported:

• GMH: eight patients, with one person in the intensive care unit who requires a ventilator.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 14 patients.

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 1 patient.

According to a JIC report, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 from 747 specimens analyzed March 14. There are 1,909 people in isolation.