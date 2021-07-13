Elderly man reunited with family while another remains missing

An elderly man was reunited with his family after concerned residents found him sleeping in an abandoned car in Yigo on Monday.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao told The Guam Daily Post the elderly man suffers from dementia.

A post on social media seeking the community’s help was shared by those who found him. The social media post indicated that the man was in his 70s or 80s and he didn’t know his name or where he lived.

Tapao explained that the elderly man wandered from his home.

According to Tapao, the man was only gone for a short period of time before police reunited him with his family.

Another elderly man missing since April

And while it was a happy ending for one family, this is not the first time an elderly person suffering from dementia has wandered off from home.

Three months ago, 71-year-old Fernando Canlas wandered from his Yigo home. His daughter Anayln Gagarin said the search for her father continues.

“It's been three months since he went missing and no new information as of this time,” Gagarin said.

Canlas was last seen on April 8, and although there were multiple possible sightings of Canlas in the northern area, none of them panned out.

The news of the elderly man found in Yigo on Monday did raise Gagarin’s hopes and although her father remains missing, her family has not lost hope.

“We are doing well, prayers is all we can do at this point. We are in good spirits. We have a lot of family and friends that are reaching out. We’ve been better.

The family asks that anyone with information regarding Canlas' whereabouts contact 671-486-5578 or GPD.