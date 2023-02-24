Elderly woman who died in fire was lifelong Barrigada resident

A house fire in Barrigada that occurred early Thursday morning claimed the life of an elderly woman, and the tragic incident has rocked her community.

According to the Guam Fire Department, a report of a structure fire on Hungulo Street in Barrigada was received at 3:33 a.m. When GFD units arrived, they came upon an 80-square-foot modular home engulfed in flames with its roof collapsed.

As firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze, they were informed the house may have been occupied, according to Nick Garrido, GFD spokesperson.

“Firefighters conducted a search of the residence and discovered the remains of an elderly female occupant,” Garrido said in a release.

The elderly woman was identified as 68-year-old Marie Aguon Rivera, who lived alone in the home. Barrigada Mayor June Blas said Rivera had lived in the modular home for decades.

“As far as I know since back in the 80s. … I know this family, from the time I worked for Mayor (Raymond) Laguana. Long time I know this family and I even saw her children grow up,” Blas said.

Blas was familiar with Rivera, and remembered her fondly.

"She was easygoing, always funny. She was well-loved, very quiet. … That’s how I know her. She used to work with (the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority) and retired with GHURA and that’s how I know her, too. She was also helping people and placing them in homes, I know she was one of those,” the mayor recalled.

Blas added Rivera was like family to her, and noted the area she lived in was all occupied by Rivera's family.

“That area there, everybody cares for each other, they are all related. We all grew up (together). We all went to the same school, ... their neighbors there, we are all the same age. It was just shocking that there was a house fire. … We had only awoken to the police calling our phone at about 3:46 in the morning about the house fire,” Blas said.

The village mayor was able to witness the fire as well.

“Things were blowing up and so it sounded like gunfire, but it wasn’t. It was actually the propane blowing up. And then the power went out in that area. So, it ignited to the point that the whole house was totally lost. There’s nothing standing but burnt wood on the bottom,” she explained.

Blas also recalled that Rivera referred to the dwelling as her "forever home" in a previous conversation the pair had.

“Two years ago, the husband died and I was talking to her because she's retired and all that. She said, 'This is my forever home.' I said, 'I know, because Uncle lived there.' He was retired military. They were very active with the Barrigada veterans organization,” the mayor said with sadness in her voice.

The cause of the fire is not known. GFD stated a joint investigation is underway with the Guam Police Department.

Blas offered her condolences to Rivera's family.

“I was still in disbelief when I got there. My heart broke because the last time I saw her I was doing some assessment for flood mitigation in the area and she was outside. I waved at her and asked her how she was doing. She said, ‘I’m doing good, girl.’ I told her that if she needed something to call me. … That was the last time I saw her,” Blas said. “When I was called in for the fire I was really at a loss for words, I felt so saddened. She was like family.”