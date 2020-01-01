A new year means new opportunities to work toward a new you and greater possibilities, and that's the goal of some of Guam's elected officials.

The governor, lieutenant governor, speaker, delegate and Mayors' Council of Guam president each shared their resolutions for the New Year.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio:

"Our goals are simple: To deliver on the promise of a safer, fairer, and more compassionate Guam. In the days and weeks ahead, we will roll out a comprehensive initiative to invest in public safety again, place more cops on the street, and put justice back on the side of law-abiding citizens.

To do that, our political will must match our government’s wallet. That means one year of fiscal discipline isn’t enough. We must continue to cut our deficit — just like we did this year and improve our cash flow — only then can we pay our vendors on time and end the practice of spending today’s money on yesterday’s obligations.

Of course, we must concern ourselves not only with the financial health of Guam’s government but with the actual health of Guam’s people. This is why the Guam Memorial Hospital must grow stronger. Whether through a new facility or a dramatically renovated one, GMH must be ready for a new decade of health care on Guam.

Next, this year must see the groundbreaking of a new home for the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks. At every step, we have worked with GDOE to get this done. Now, we must put shovels in the ground.

Finally, we must rapidly build our safety net for mental health and addiction treatment. Without it, no plan will meaningfully cure the crime in our communities or the pain caused to our families.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes:

"I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to fulfill another year of service to our people and island. Together, we’ve celebrated our successes and overcome difficult circumstances. Though we continue to grieve the loss of our land, the division of our people, and a deeper loss of unity in our government, I want to offer hope through my actions and values.

I cannot deny the interpersonal battles we’ve faced as there will always be two sides to enacting legislation, but I can pledge for my ability to never abandon my purpose for serving our island and its people. As we approach the new year, I aim to extend and strengthen our value of Inafa’maolek.

I want to continue in my promise to the people of Guam that I will persist in working diligently, effectively and transparently. I seek to learn from our sainas and capitalize on the heritage of our island. The doors of I Mina’trentai Singko Na Liheslaturan Guåhan are always open to all as we actively prioritize the needs and concerns of our people."

Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas:

"Guam is undergoing a transformation. We are witnessing the upheaval that accompanies systemic regime change; only what is changing isn't the centers of power from one leader to another, but a transition of power from parties and politicians back to the people.

This change began over four years ago, when the people historically ousted nearly half of its Legislature, and has since demanded that its leaders deliver on the expectations they set in their campaigns.

Today this regime change is reaching a fevered pitch, with politicians desperately grasping at political maneuvers to try to shift focus away from their inability to meet this new wave of popular demand.

This new year, I resolve to be more mindful that my role is to be both a catalyst and a source of stability. To empower my managers more and focus on cementing this transition of power back into the hands of our people. I resolve to take better care of my health so that I can be even more energized to work on filling any voids that the people need me to fill. And most of all I resolve to never trust a broken system and the cronies that would stop at nothing to keep it going.

Guam, 2020 is your year. Let's resolve together to make it happen."

MCOG President and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares:

"I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I offer peace, love and good health to all who live on Guam."