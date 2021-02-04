Elected officials remember former senator

Elected officials are remembering a former five-term senator, Edward T. Charfauros, following his recent death.

“We join Guam in mourning the late Sen. Charfauros who served our people from 1975 to 1983 in the 13th through 17th Guam Legislatures," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and their families in a written statement.

"Sen. Charfauros championed policies for the advancement of our southern region, ensuring all residents have equal access to education, utilities, and recreational facilities."

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Governor’s Complex and on all public buildings and grounds.

Charfauros also served as a member of the second Special Commission on Political Status from 1975 to 1976, according to a statement from Speaker Therese Terlaje on Tuesday.

"Sen. Charfauros’ legacy lives on through them and the impacts that his work has had on the people of Guam – from supporting our children’s educational needs to ensuring that residents had access to essential utilities and that a responsible and visionary policy for the development of tourism was established," Terlaje said.