Before dawn on Friday, close to 300 volunteers were out in abandoned structures, boonie areas and clusters of substandard wood-and-tin shelters to help count the number of homeless people on Guam and gather information about their situations.

Some of the volunteers are health care workers and community service providers, others are educators, and some are nursing students. Many more simply volunteered out of a desire to help make a difference.

The homeless count is done every year and the data collected will be used in the development of programs and facilities that assist the island's homeless population.

Donors provided food, clothing and hygiene products, so the volunteers had care bags to give to the homeless people they talk to.

"It was very heartwarming to see the outpouring from our sponsors or contributors," said Angelina Lape, chairwoman of the Guam Homeless Coalition.

The 2019 count identified 875 homeless individuals, a slight increase from the 854 recorded in 2018.

Out of the homeless who were counted, 334 were under 18 years old and 130 were 5 years old or younger.

In recent months, we've seen some of the faces of our homeless population out in the open – many of them in Hagåtña – including a local woman who recently slept midday in the hallway of the post office in Hagåtña while post office clients passed by, until she was gently asked to move.

The results of the homeless count will not be available immediately, but the findings hopefully will guide our local government toward taking action that will provide the homeless with help that will allow them to survive with dignity.

We need urgent government actions – not just promises – so that women, children and the elderly will at least have a place to stay overnight. Shower and laundry facilities should also be provided to the homeless population.

Many homeless prefer to occupy spaces in Hagåtña, so the government should seriously think of opening a shelter in the island's capital – on government property – in addition to developing a shelter farther away in Dededo.

We have seen elected officials passionately advocate for cockfighting, recreational marijuana or sending dozens of people to a Hawaii festival on the government's tab.

They should apply more energy to helping our homeless.