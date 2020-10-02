Guam's early voting rate could breach the 3,000-mark tomorrow as in-office voting moves to George Washington High School in Mangilao, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

But GEC commissioners led by Chairman Mike Perez on Thursday night said they expected more people would have voted by now, with all the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

Guam has about 56,280 registered voters as of Sept. 25.

Of that number, only about 2,500 or 4% have so far voted in person. Commissioners were expecting much more than that.

The election commissioners said they'd like to have more advertisements and public awareness campaigns for the public to "vote now," instead of waiting for election day on Nov. 3.

"Let's go back to the traditional media advertising," Perez said, adding that social media alone isn't enough. "We encourage people to vote now."

Perez said if GEC needs to hire an advertising agency to beef up awareness campaign and drive up early voting, "this is the time, this is an opportunity."

Pangelinan told commissioners that GEC is working on billboards and advertisements to reach out to more voters, and continued partnership with the media to get the word out.

Early voting has been expanded to ensure a safer voting process between Sept. 19 and Oct. 30, and to avoid crowds on election day as part of efforts to reduce the further spread of COVID-19.

Political party heads said the pandemic could result in a record-low voter turnout or 50% to 65% for the 2020 general election, but they're hoping the push for early voting could turn things around.

Lawmakers cancelled the August primary election, to better prepare for the November general election under COVID conditions.

Call now

During weekdays, early voting is held by appointment at the GEC office building in Hagåtña.

Voters are encouraged to call GEC at 477-9791.

The commission, however, does not turn away any voter, even if they do not have an appointment.

In addition to in-office absentee voting, there are also at least 381 requests for home-bound voting.

Of that number, 75 have already been provided voting service in two days, Pangelinan told commissioners.

Voting in Mangilao

"We are encouraging people to vote early," Pangelinan said prior to the board meeting. "We hope more will show up at George Washington High School this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m."

There will be both curbside voting by the school's gym area and walk-in voting in the gym.

No appointment is required for tomorrow's early voting. It's on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pangelinan reminds voters to wear their mask and bring their own blue or black pen for safety reasons.

While Saturday's early voting will be held in Mangilao, registered voters from any village can go to GW High School to vote, she said.

GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron, during the board meeting, suggested having a ballot box near the curbside voting sites, with police officers nearby to give voters more confidence that the ballots are safe and secure.

Voting sites

Last Saturday's early voting in Merizo brought 419 voters in seven hours, the first time that in-office absentee voting was brought to villages to help beef up voting.

Since Sept. 19, the number of people voting in person had ranged from 161 to 353, until it reached 419 in Merizo.

But Pangelinan noticed a decline in early voting this week, compared to last week's daily tally.

Meanwhile, GEC changed the location for the Yigo early voting location on Oct. 10.

It will now be held at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School to accommodate more curbside voters, instead of the original venue at D.L. Perez Elementary School in Yigo, Pangelinan said.

On Oct. 17, early voting will be held at Okkodo High School in Dededo.