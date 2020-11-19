Election official says apathy driving Guam's 'very poor' voter turnout

Apathy, more than the risks of voting in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, led to Guam's record-low turnout of 31.06% in the delegate runoff race and 51.96% in the general election this year, according to Jerry Crisostomo, a member of the Guam Election Commission.

"The low or poor voter turnout this year and in more recent elections should be a concern to not only GEC but more importantly to the political parties and candidates," he said.

Only 17,355 ballots were cast during the runoff election between Del. Michael San Nicolas, who won the race, and fellow Democrat, former Del. Robert Underwood, out of 55,884 registered voters.

This is based on an unofficial tally from GEC, which has yet to count runoff provisional ballots.

It was much lower than the already record-low 51.96% voter turnout during the 2020 general election.

Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam, said in a normal election, the primary is held on a Saturday and the general election is a Tuesday.

The runoff election, in a way, served as a "primary" election for the Democrats, officials said earlier.

"I think that if they held the runoff on the 14th (Saturday) rather than a Tuesday, we would have had more voters," McNinch said. "The standard is a runoff within two weeks."

Downward slide

Voter turnout on Guam has been trending downward for the past five elections, Crisostomo said.

Prior to this year's poor voter turnout, Guam saw voter participation ranging from 67% to 92% since 1950, much higher than the United States' 40% to 60% average turnout.

Crisostomo, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said the COVID-19 pandemic is obviously a valid reason for the low voter turnout this year but it is "not the single reason or even a significant reason for such a poor showing."

"Not when you see people everywhere going about their routine despite the pandemic. So this is not an excuse," he said. "It is more than the pandemic that has been driving voter turnout in very poor, dismal numbers this year."

He attributed the downward trend of voter turnout to these key factors:

Voter apathy, the main reason. Voters appear to have a distrust and dissatisfaction in government overall, as well as the political system in general, Crisostomo said.

The delegate race wasn't regarded as important enough for voters to show up to vote. Crisostomo said it is also his belief that as far as voters are concerned, it really does not matter who the delegate is, per se, because "Guam will always be represented in D.C. on key federal issues regardless."

Candidates tend to drive voter turnout, Crisostomo said, adding it's obvious that San Nicolas tends to drive his voters out in successful numbers.

"We saw that when he defeated Madeleine Bordallo in the Democratic primary two years ago, and even more so when he defeated Underwood twice this year regardless of the turnout," Crisostomo said.

Trend 'should not sit well with the people of Guam'

This downward trend of voter turnout should worry GEC, political parties and candidates, he said.

"While some may argue that lower voter turnout may tend to favor one political party or candidate over another, the fact that a small minority of voters will singlehandedly determine Guam’s political, economic and social future should not sit well with the people of Guam," Crisostomo said.

Despite lower than expected voter turnout in the 2020 general election, some GEC officials welcomed the healthy numbers of early votes this year. Ahead of the general election, there were already nearly 13,000 early and homebound votes while the runoff race saw more than 5,600.

Others said 2020 being a nongubernatorial election year played a part in the low turnout.