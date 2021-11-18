Fireworks will once again sparkle over Guam as it welcomes the new year, while Tumon's medians will be lit up for the holidays, the Guam Visitors Bureau said.

While there won't be an illuminated Christmas Village in Tumon this year, residents and tourists will be treated to the "Electric Winter Wonderland" Christmas display at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña, GVB and the Guam Museum Foundation said.

"Resuming holiday activities brings added value to the Guam experience for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors. We look forward to scaling up more activities as we work through this pandemic together," said GVB public information officer Josh Tyquiengco.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GVB canceled for the first time its signature fireworks display to ring in 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions amid a high number of cases at the time.

With more restrictions to be lifted soon, GVB and other agencies are gearing up for the holidays.

For the New Year's Eve fireworks, GVB is now in the process of getting quotes from potential vendors, Tyquiengco said. GVB hopes to finalize the process by the end of the week, he said.

"The funding source will come from the bureau’s unallocated funds for fiscal year 2021," he said.

GVB will also be funding $50,000 of the "Electric Winter Wonderland" display in Hagåtña, Tyquiengco said.

Leona Young, of the Guam Museum Foundation and the Holiday Cheer Committee, said there's more to see at this year's Christmas display at the Skinner Plaza compared to last year.

The opening dates and other details will be forthcoming, she said.

GVB is also seeking a contractor for installation and maintenance of Christmas lights along San Vitores Road medians.

The bid submission deadline is Dec. 2.

GVB, in its request for proposals, said the San Vitores Holiday Illumination project begins Dec. 8, and continues through Jan. 8, 2022, for fiscal 2022, with the option to renew for up to two fiscal years, subject to availability of funds.

"Lights must be of a festive illumination of Christmas colors," is among the project requirements.

There won't be drone lights planned, similar to the display during the Liberation Day celebration.

"Due to a global shortage, no drones are available for a New Year’s Eve show. However, GVB is working on options for the future," Tyquiengco said.