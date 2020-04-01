For Adacao Elementary School teacher Tillie Blas, her students are a source of inspiration, even when they create havoc or struggle through the day’s lessons.

Not seeing her fifth graders daily has been tough, Blas said, adding she often wonders if they’re OK.

“I even miss the days when ... I just want to tear my hair out,” she said, laughing. “They’re at that age ... but I do miss them.”

An active teacher who continually pushes her students to do their best, Blas has taken the lead on the school’s student government, the robotics team and the Junior Achievement stock market game.

Her passion for her craft and her empathy for her students conveys itself well to her colleagues and her students, said Carla Aguon, an assistant principal at Adacao Elementary and mother of Aiden Aguon, a student in Blas’ class.

“She’s just so involved ... she has the biggest heart. If she could save the world, she would,” Carla Aguon said. “Sometimes, we have to remind her to slow down because she’s involved in every extracurricular event she can join.”

But Blas, who left the Department of Revenue and Taxation to pick up teaching 18 years ago, said being in the classroom is her calling.

With the quarantine disrupting routines across the island, Blas said she woke up Saturday morning with her “kids” on her mind.

So, she started baking, making batches of cookies for them.

Feeling like the homemade chocolate chip cookies weren’t enough, she remembered a cache of unopened novels from her International Reading Association forays – colorful chapter books – and inscribed each book with a personal message for each student, ensuring the learning continues even in uncertain times.

Adding bubbles for a touch of whimsy and chips to her trove of cookies and books, Blas started calling every number she could find for each of her 25 students, so she could get a physical address.

By noon Monday, her husband, Frank, had driven for three hours, taking her house to house. She was able to visit 14 of her students and drop off the goodies.

With 11 more on her list, Blas laughed, adding she bribed her husband with homemade sandies cookies because they were in for a few more hours on the road.

Aiden Aguon talked about his purple bag and quietly read the inscription from his teacher, “Just a little something to let you know that I am thinking about you. Please be safe. Love, Mrs. Blas.”

He said he really enjoys Blas’ class, adding he got to join the stock market and learn robotics because Blas “tries to be involved with everything,” often opening the doors to more opportunities for the students in her class.

When asked what he enjoys about Blas, he said he likes that “she tries to make us understand everything.”

Aiden Aguon said he started reading the book as soon as he got it.

As for the cookies?

“They were good,” he said. “I shared them with my mom.”