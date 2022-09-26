An upcoming meeting of the Guam War Claims Adjudication Committee will outline the progress and payments made to date by the Guam War Claims Processing Center to eligible manåmko’.

The government of Guam will continue to accept applications for the war claims program through March 3, 2023.

R. Arlene Santos, program director of the GWCPC under the Department of Administration, spoke with The Guam Daily Post to help preview the next Guam War Claims Adjudication Committee meeting.

Santos said, as of Sept. 20, the Guam War Claims Processing Center has paid out $1,484,000 to eligible applicants. She added that 161 applications so far have been processed by the office.

Guam lawmakers budgeted $10 million for the current round of local war reparations, according to Public Law 36-73. The local program aims to assist those claimants who failed to file their applications with the U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission by the June 20, 2018, deadline under the federally funded program.

The Guam law for paying war claims gives priority to living survivors.

Deceased compensable victims, which includes those who died after Dec. 23, 2016, and compensable Guam decedents - those who died during the war - will be paid after all living compensable Guam victims have been paid, Santos said.

She explained “the passage of the Guam law allows us to make payment to those deceased compensable victims and compensable Guam decedents. These groups of claimants would have had to wait until the program technically ends on March 3, 2023, and all living compensable victims have been paid. Some of them have already waited 5 months since the Guam War Claims Processing Center opened its doors on April 1, 2022.”

The amount of funding left from the $10 million appropriation is a little more than $8.5 million, Santos said.

Off-island claimants

As far as the office expanding its pool of applicants, Santos said, “It all depends.” She added that, currently, it looks like 90% of claims filed are coming from off-island applications throughout the U.S. and Europe.

“It will help to let our off-island manåmko' know of the program and to contact us directly with their questions regarding eligibility for Guam war claims,” she said.

The commission's next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Guam Museum Multipurpose Room on the first floor.

Santos gave more details about the the process for appeals and nonappealed claims.

“When the Adjudication Committee serves their decision, the claimant is given 15 days after the postmarked date of the proposed decision letter to appeal the decision and provide new testimony that will strengthen their request for an amount they feel they deserve to be paid. All proposed decision letters are mailed to the claimant.”

If the claimant is pleased with the proposed decision letter and does not wish to file an appeal, the request for payment is made to the Department of Administration Finance Office on the 30th day after adjudication to make the payout decided. The final decision letter is mailed out simultaneously, she said.

Payments will be made for claims not seeking an appeal 45 days after they have been adjudicated and approved. Pursuant to the Guam law, payments to survivors of compensable Guam decedents shall be made after payments to compensable Guam victims is completed.

Eligible claimants are to receive:

• $10,000: For those who suffered forced march or internment or who hid to evade internment.

• $12,000: For those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $15,000: For those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $25,000: For parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.

The amounts of reparations, and whether the awards will be approved, are contingent upon the written testimony provided by residents in their application packets.

Claimants also can choose to ask for more than one payment amount, but the Adjudication Committee will approve only the single amount deemed the most appropriate based on the testimonial account of what pain, suffering or injury was inflicted upon them as a result of the war, Santos said.