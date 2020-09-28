The Guam Daily Post reached out to various members of the community asking them to reflect on the past six months and about I Nina'I, which translated in CHamoru means "the gift."

Time, family and team

The gifts that I have received from this pandemic are time, family and team.

In April, both of my parents experienced (non-COVID) medical setbacks and I flew to Alaska to be with them. Due to COVID-19, I had to quarantine for two weeks before seeing them. When my daughter heard what I was doing, she flew from Scotland where she is attending school so that I did not have to quarantine alone. We had two wonderful weeks together catching up and then three wonderful weeks with my mom and dad as they regained their health.

Limiting the contact we have with others has made me so very grateful for friends and family and has taught me to cherish the time we have together. While my dogs have won the attention jackpot, I suspect my husband is all hugged out:)

Meanwhile, at work, we have discovered the incredible power of ingenuity that has come from such adversity. Despite rampant fear and stringent work limitations, our team has figured out how to keep meeting the needs of our buyers, sellers, Realtors and lenders. I pray that same ingenuity our team is expressing spreads through our community and we emerge from this disaster stronger and healthier.

Kim Anderson Young

Staying positive, focused on healing

2020 has not been my friend. Since, July 2020 my family has been fighting a quiet battle. A battle to stay positive for me and my healing.

But to be honest, 2020 hasn't been the greatest, too. My heart is still set to see that VICTORY at the end of this storm. I will Praise the Lord's name in the storm until He shows up and shows out for my family and I.

I opened up 2020 with a positive outlook. I was working for Gametime Inc., which is a faith-based nonprofit organization that incorporates faith-based stories with lessons about typical school-aged peer pressure issues.

Then a problem with my arm laid me up in the hospital. I was in the hospital for three weeks. No visitors. Just a room with four walls — not even a window to see the sun. I would wake up and not know if it was midnight or noon.

For two weeks, it was just the nurses and hospital staff whom I saw.

I was depressed and had started to give up.

My physical therapist was a godsend. She got me to open up. She asked me why I was stuck - mentally and emotionally. I cried and told her, I'm depressed and had given up on going home.

She spoke to my nurse, who in turn spoke to the nurse in charge. God made a way for me to have a room with a view. The room just became available that morning. I cried so many tears because God had just showed up and showed up for me. I was overwhelmed.

Not long after, the doctors figured out that I had an infection that was difficult to detect. I was on my way to getting better and soon was out of the hospital.

Then on Aug. 13, it looked like it took a turn for the worst. I was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma.

At first, my initial thought was: What am I going to tell my husband? How are my children going to handle this.

My frame of mind was focused on my loved ones and how would they handle it.

I immediately turned to my spiritual leaders, Pastor Brian McGill and First Lady Bernice Arceo McGill of The Ark Ministries Guam. They prayed over me and over my family. Once they prayed over my situation, I had peace of mind. I am ready for the outcome that is God's will.

My husband took it hard, and my children are practically glued to me. But we’re getting through this together. All I ask is that you keep my family and me in your prayers.

The gift of 2020, and any year, is ultimately life. God is the gift that keeps on giving. He has gotten me through some dark times and has given me a reason to keep my chin up.

"I’m gonna see a victory, for the battle belongs to the Lord."

Stephanie Besebes Peredo

Counting my blessings

The pandemic has brought many disruptions, challenging many of us to find some normalcy. But I’ve learned to count my blessings and see gratitude in every situation.

On July 15, I gave birth to another baby girl, our Gabriele Dee. Anticipating her arrival during this pandemic sometimes felt terrifying, mostly because of all these uncertainties.

However, Dr. Tom Shieh, his fantastic staff and all the hardworking nurses at GMH, made us feel at ease, welcomed us with smiles, and truly cared about their calling to help patients. They brought brightness to what felt like a terrifying time.

The most significant gift during this pandemic wasn’t just the birth of Gabi. But it was also the connections we’ve made with our front-line workers who work tirelessly every day — Si Yu’os Ma’ase for all that you do, and for genuinely caring for our people. "

Michele Catahay Perez, Tamuning