As a testament to the resilient spirit of their alma mater, alumni from John F. Kennedy High School fulfilled a promise years in the making, erecting a statue along the island’s main thoroughfare – a tribute to the spirit of the school’s namesake, its graduates and the hard work of a handful of people.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down events islandwide, the committee for the John F. Kennedy Islanders megareunion faced a tough decision. With hundreds of man-hours and years of work behind them, they would have to cancel one of the largest reunions on island with several thousand set to attend the three-day event, slated for the weekend of March 27.

The magareunion was going to happen thanks to the generosity of hundreds of people and community businesses. When asked, megareunion co-chairperson Barbara Paulino-Meno listed more than 100 companies, people and organizations that had a hand in advertising, planning the activities for each day, creating goodie bags, reserving space, bringing in the statue, taking online reservations – and all of that was going to have to stop. There would be no reunion.

“It was emotional! I shed tears and felt frustrated,” said Paulino-Meno, a retired educator from the Class of 1976. "But at the same time, felt God’s peace in it all.”

The heart of the committee was disappointed and in disarray with dozens of families slated to fly in for the reunion, but they knew the safety of the people was more important – and they called it off.

Showing resilience

Having met up two years ago to put this event into play and seeing all their hopes for a massive get-together dashed, they still wanted to ensure they could do something lasting. Paulino-Meno is the co-chairwoman of the committee with Eddie Cruz acting as the CEO of the event.

The statue had fallen years ago during one of the island’s typhoons, and while there have been several attempts to replace it, the pedestal still stood empty. Now, the committee had to work fast to replace the statue before stricter social distancing went into effect.

“Somehow, each effort fell short,” said Eddie John Cruz Jr., also known as Sharky, a member of the reunion committee and a 1975 alumnus.

“I consider the statue project a test to showcase the resilience of Islanders to recover from any catastrophe,” Cruz said. “We are Islanders who will overcome any hardship that may be thrown at us.”

Paulino-Meno agreed, adding that resilience is also what fueled her class in 1976.

“We were so hyped about being the bicentennial class and looking forward to graduation,” said Paulino-Meno. Then Typhoon Pamela struck.

“Pamela left us with no power, no water, and devastation was seen throughout the island. But, despite it all, we had our graduation,” she said. “We, JFK Islanders Class of 1976 prevailed!”

That spirit of resilience is what fueled them to ensure that the statue would go up.

“There was no sense in halting all progress on the statue site. We could not wait for an 'all-clear announcement,'” Cruz said.

Erecting the statue required the effort, manpower and generosity of several alumni, Cruz said.

Two years ago, the alumni found a sculptor to create the statue. A German artist who specialized in bronze took on the project. Cruz and another alumnus, co-chairperson Wes Sison, traveled to Cebu, Philippines, several times to ensure it fit their vision.

Alumnus George Lai covered the cost of the air freight and provided the free Haagen-Dazs ice cream for the dedication event, Cruz said. The bronze casting for the statue was covered by Coast360 Federal Credit Union thanks to the efforts of Matt Quinata (class of 1983), the Tumon-John F Kennedy Islanders Alumni Association Inc., and several alumni members. The alumni association, headed by Peter Alecxis Ada and Louisa Wessling, started raising funds for the statue in 2010.

“Mr. and Mrs. David Barnhouse from Island CERTS provided the crane,” Cruz added.

With the unveiling, there was a lot of emotion.

“When I saw the pictures of Eddie Cruz unveiling the statue, I cried,” Paulino-Meno said. “It was a realization of an accomplishment that we Islanders were all a part of.”

There is still work to be done, Cruz said. “Every day, there is a victory,” he said. “With each phase of landscaping, masonry repair, and solar lighting installation, it brings the next level of success. It probably will not be totally completed in the near future. But by the time that the Class of 2020 graduates, it will be close enough to give all Islanders something to be proud of.”

But, for now, the statue will stand, an icon for a school that houses no students, but holds a wealth of memories and the spirit and hard work of the classes that have gone and will come through.

When asked why the statue was such an important undertaking in the middle of a pandemic, Paulino-Meno utilized and paraphrased a quote from JFK.

“Ask not what your island can do for you, but what you can do for your island,” she said, adding it was what needed to be done. The statue, she said, symbolizes perseverance, unity and pride in the island. Embodying the spirit of that quote, the committee had to give back, she said, adding it’s a physical reminder that people have to reach within our “heart, mind and soul for the strength to do what needs to be done.”

She thanked Cruz and all those involved for their hard work and efforts in “making this dream into a reality!”

Cruz was nonchalant about the praise, adding he is the janitor – always on hand to clean up in the background to ensure the job gets done.

Despite the setback, both Paulino-Meno and Cruz say they’re looking forward to Guam getting past this and moving on to the next reunion.

“Nothing will stop us and that includes coming back to plan the next big event,” Cruz said. We don’t know when yet. But stay tuned because this story does not end here. I can guarantee that.”