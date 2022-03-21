Emerald Pacific supports USO Guam

USO: Representatives of USO Guam and Emerald Pacific Group gather for a photo as Emerald Pacfic presents a donation of $3,000 to USO Guam on March 16. Pictured are, from left, Kenji Oku, USO Naval Base Guam Center operations specialist; Arnel Oscianas Enterprise Pacific controller; Marlon DeSagun, Enterprise Pacific operations manager; Nino Pate, Emerald Pacific business analyst; Leigh Leilani Graham, USO Guam – area director; Pacita Tomada, Emerald Pacific president and general manager; Peter Borja, Emerald Pacific marketing team leader; Pete Borja Emerald Pacific Group operations and marketing director; Ed Lebita, USO Naval Base Guam Center manager. Photo courtesy of USO Guam

USO Guam announced Wednesday that Emerald Pacific Group which does business as Alamo, Enterprise and National Car Rentals has donated $3,000 to support operations at the USO Andersen, USO Tumon Bay, and USO Naval Base Guam centers and USO outreach programming for military units throughout Saipan, Rota, Tinian and Palau.

“We see USO Guam as the 'go-to' place to keep our nation’s military sons and daughters connected to family, home and country throughout their service to our nation," said Pacita Tomada, president and general manager of Emerald Pacific. “Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s founder was a World War II fighter pilot aboard the USS Enterprise, and his passion for our military continues in all we do today. We embrace the values of USO and are proud to support USO Guam’s reputation for providing 'best in class' service to our incoming and local military service members and families on Guam.”

