Emergency declaration extended to Independence Day

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has issued another monthlong extension of the public health emergency, first declared in March 2020 with the arrival of COVID-19 on Guam. The declaration is scheduled to end on Independence Day, July 4.

The governor's executive order states that although community restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID have been lifted, it is critical to ensure continuity of pandemic response operations and services, "including, but not limited to, testing, vaccinations and treatment."

The order also asks residents to continue practicing COVID mitigation strategies and to get vaccinated or get booster shots immediately if they are eligible and medically able.

At more than two years long and counting, the public health emergency, and the isolation and mitigation mandates that have come with it, have sparked criticism from some residents and lawmakers.

The governor also has offered reasons to maintain the emergency declaration. When a legislative resolution to end the emergency was being considered in April, the governor stated that emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, were contingent on both a federal emergency declaration and state declaration based on an outbreak of COVID-19.

The resolution ultimately did not pass, but it stated that the governor's emergency authority to bypass laws associated with procurement and hiring led to questions and transparency concerns.

A major issue early on in the pandemic had been the procurement of the initial quarantine and isolation facilities, a topic of legislative hearings and an audit by the Office of Public Accountability.

But there has been some procurement reform enacted during the pandemic.

In December 2021, the Legislature passed amendments to Guam's sole-source procurement law. The governor signed the measure into law, stating that it addresses long-standing gaps in sole-source procurement practices.

The government of Guam spent nearly $8 million on sole-source procurement in 2020, according to a committee hearing report filed last year. The report stated that sole-source and emergency procurement were being used as easier or quicker methods of procurement that don't allow for the best value.

On Thursday, lawmakers passed Bill 300-36, a measure to strengthen the law on small purchases. It is the second attempt to enact such a law. The first was met with a veto over concerns about its application. Bill 300 was meant to address that issue and push the legislation forward.