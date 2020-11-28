Emergency food commodities distribution continues next week at 4 villages

Emergency food commodities will continue to be distributed by village mayors next week, according to a press release.

Recipients will receive one bag of food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, long-grain rice, green split peas, yellow split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned pork, canned beef, instant milk and banana chips.

There will be frozen orange juice but that will be available only through drive-thru distribution, according to the press release.

Food commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The commodities are distributed as part of a program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program, which was originally intended to help people who meet certain income requirements, was changed earlier this year, allowing distribution to include more members of the community. More than 30,000 people have either lost their jobs or lost working hours - resulting in no paycheck or a smaller paycheck - making it difficult to afford even the most basic of necessities, including food.

The village mayors are assisting with the distribution. There will be drive-thru as well as door-to-door delivery that can be arranged with each village's mayor.

Distribution for the upcoming week follows:

Agana Heights

• Nov. 30: 1-4 p.m. while supplies last at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office

• Dec. 1: 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. while supplies last. For more information, call 472-8285.

Sinajana

• Dec. 1: 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. for Sinajana constituents who signed up for TEFAP. For more information, call 472-6707.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite

• Dec. 2: 9 a.m. until supplies run out at the MTM Mayor’s Office. Door-to-door distribution for the manåmko’ and individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 477-6758 and 477-9090.

Talofofo

• Dec. 3: 9 a.m. until supplies run out. Drive-thru will be at the Talofofo Mayor’s Office. There will be door-to-door distribution for manamko’ and those without transportation. For more information, call 789-1421.