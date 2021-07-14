Emergency food distribution continues this week at MTM, Merizo, Umatac and Talofofo

Distribution of of food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program continues this week.

The food packages will be distributed by village mayors. This week's schedule follows:

July 15

Mongmong-Toto-Maite: 9-11:30 a.m. For more information, call the MTM Mayor's Office at 477-6758/9090.

Merizo: Door-to-door distribution will begin at 10 a.m. for manåmko’ (elderly), individuals with disabilities and those who have been furloughed. This is for Merizo constituents only, while supplies last. For more information, call the Merizo Mayor’s Office at 828-2941/8312.

July 16

Umatac: Door-to-door distribution begins at 9 a.m. for the manåmko’ (elderly) and individuals with disabilities. This is for Umatac constituents only, while supplies last. For more information, call the Umatac Mayor’s Office at 828-8251.

Talofofo: Drive-thru distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the Talofofo gymnasium and door-to-door distribution will begin on the same day for the manåmko’ (elderly) and those without transportation. For Talofofo constituents only, while supplies last. For more information, call the Talofofo Mayor’s Office at 789-1421.

A limit of three households per vehicle will be serviced at the distributions, according to the press release. Face masks must be worn and residents must bring photo ID.

The program is administered locally by the Guam Department of Education, which is the state agency for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service.