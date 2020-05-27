The line at Tiyan Baseball Field is closed and no other cars will be allowed for the Emergency Food Distribution Program.

At 5:15 a.m., there were already the maximum number of cars in line for today’s distribution of 2,000 food bags and boxes, according to the governor's office.

2 sites on Friday

As a reminder, on Friday, May 29, 2020, the Guam Department of Education in collaboration with Pacific Unlimited Incorporated and Matson, Guam, will be issuing USDA Families to Farmers food boxes and DHD food commodity bags at two sites:

● Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

● Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only 2,000 food bags and boxes will be distributed at each site on a first come, first served basis.

Distribution may end early if all available resources are distributed before 10 a.m.