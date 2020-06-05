Emergency food distribution set for next week

The federally funded emergency food distribution program will resume next week.

• June 9, at Mount Lam Lam in Agat-Umatac from 6 to 10 a.m.

• June 9, Dededo Farmers' Market from 6 to 10 a.m.

• June 11, at Tiyan upper baseball field from 6 to 10 a.m.

• June 11, at St. Francis Church in Yona, from 6 to 10 a.m.

A total of 5,000 bags of commodities will be distributed for the week on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Distribution may end early if all available resources are distributed before 10 a.m., according to the Guam Department of Education.

The distribution will be made under a program called The Emergency Food Assistance Program. It's funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. USDA provides 100% American-grown USDA foods and administrative funds to states to operate TEFAP.

Participants are asked to observe the following:

• Wear a mask at all times.

• Remain in your vehicle.

• Proceed with caution.

• Follow traffic directions.