Emergency management partners train to use social media during natural disasters

In the 1980s and '90s, news of natural disaster on island came mainly from radio, television and newspapers, but times have changed, and so has the way emergency management partners engage the community in times of crisis, with the advent of social media.

"In many ways, social media has made it faster for emergency management to reach its community and collaborate with partner agencies. Because so many people use social media regularly, communicating via Facebook or other platforms means that emergency management and government agencies can instantly reach their partners and their community on platforms they use every day. It also allows emergency management to listen to community conversations to identify issues and help manage the incident response,” National Disaster Preparedness Training Center instructors Bronlea Mishler and Kyle Nelson told The Guam Daily Post.

The NDPTC instructors were on-site Thursday at Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense to train local emergency management partners on the use of social media for disaster preparedness and response.

"Some of the people here today may not have ever taken a (Federal Emergency Management Agency)-certified social media course. Also, social media changes rapidly. When we teach these courses, we try to blend public information best practices with the latest updates made to how various social media platforms work,” the NDPTC stated.

Managing information

The two-day training session helps emergency partners deter misinformation from hitting the community when a natural disaster does occur.

"Misinformation and rumors tend to occur during any emergency. While we can’t stop rumors from happening, we can give public communicators the skills to help catch them early on and hopefully prevent them from spreading,” the NDPTC said.

The courses provide training on how and where communications professionals should listen to conversations on social media and strategies for quickly correcting misinformation and dispelling rumors.

Trainers said, by listening to community conversations, both in person and online, official agencies position themselves as a trusted source to identify misinformation and dispel rumors nearly in real time.

Through hands-on activities, participants had the chance to put their new skills into practice so they are prepared for real-world emergencies.

According to the NDPTC, the classes also offer regular discussions to allow students the chance to assess the value of various skills and evaluate when and how they might use them.

Social media course participants searched for and created engaging content on social media. According to the NDPTC, the activities focused on "keyword and hashtag searching, refining platform administrative settings, reviewing social media policy best practices, creating content that is accessible for the whole community and developing or refining their agency social media strategy."

The social media training events provided by FEMA through the NDPTC were intended to give students a deeper understanding to create effective communication and increased situational awareness during planned and unplanned events, organizers said.