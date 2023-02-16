Emergency managers, community stakeholders, civil defense personnel and Guam Power Authority representatives kicked off day two of a weeklong training where they learned how to be more secure and resilient in protecting the island’s critical infrastructure.

Peter Lofgren, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) lead trainer, was tasked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to teach classes that help ensure the island is more prepared for any and all emergency situations.

Emergency managers were refreshed on how to identify the different types of threats and hazards that stress the community’s capabilities.

An example was the number of gas stations in a certain area, and how not having enough could affect the people who live there, especially in the event of a disaster.

“(We identify) anything that is pertinent or useful to the community, that keeps it thriving or keeps it going. For instance, we were just in Tinian and they had one gas station there,” said Lofgren. “You think (a) gas station is not very critical, but in Tinian it is. So we are teaching … how to prioritize protecting your critical assets.”

Day two was focused on teaching the Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment and Stakeholder Preparedness Review (THIRA/SPR), giving context to possible issues and identifying the associated impacts.

According to Lofgren, THIRA is conducted every three years and SPR is done once a year.

“When you see where your threats and hazards are over time and how they have changed over year over year over year, you can prioritize what gaps are there and how to fix them,” Lofgren said. “That’s what we’re teaching them how to do.”

By identifying what capabilities the community needs versus what the current capabilities are, emergency managers are able to initiate a plan and address what is lacking. By conducting the risk assessment, participants can take the efforts required to safeguard the island’s critical infrastructure, put it into a framework and apply it as policy.

“When you sit down and collate all that information together, you see you actually, kind of, have a snapshot of where you are and where you want to be,” Lofgren said.

“We teach them a terminal learning objective,” Lofgren continued. “And they can take (it) and go back to their communities and actually apply it to them.”

During the training, participants engaged in hands-on activities where they were presented with real-world scenarios that can be applied out in the field.

“They get numbers and values and they apply that to their solution,” he said. “What they are going to do and how they are going to do it.”

'All systems go'

Not having been on island since 2017, Lofgren thought that Guam was doing pretty well in preparedness.

“It’s just reinforcing everything because it’s a learning curve. A lot of things you forget, but as long as it’s reinforced and (becomes) muscle memory, they are right on it,” Lofgren said.

According to Lofgren, the overall mission is to be more resilient and more secure, to “think outside the box, think of what possibilities (are) out there that can go wrong, … and how to address them in the future.”

Hosted by Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, in conjunction with TEEX, more training opportunities will be offered in the future.

“We are willing to come back and do everything we can. We love the pride and the public partnership,” Lofgren said.

TEEX tries to come out to Guam at least once every year or two to reinforce training with emergency management partners from the government of Guam, the military, the federal government, the private sector and nonprofit organizations.

Lofgren said he was glad that they finally got to return and that they look forward to coming back out again.

“These guys are great. They’re fantastic learners and they’re enthusiastic. They want to be here and they want to learn more and, you know, it’s all systems go.”