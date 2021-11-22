Emergency rental assistance program accepting new applications again

The Emergency Rental Assistance program has begun accepting new applications again starting today.

The program, which provides rental assistance to those impacted by income loss or other factors affecting housing stability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been put on pause for about two weeks.

"ERA has not been collecting new applications simply because we wanted to catch up to the existing applications that were submitted," Department of Administration Deputy Director Bernie Gine said during last week's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A little more than $7 million has been expended under the ERA program to help 2,225 approved applicants, Gines said. More than 4,000 in total have applied for the program since it began in March, meaning about 1,700 applicants have been disapproved.

"But certainly we are reviewing and making sure that applicants are aware that they can reapply if their situation changes," Gines said.