Emergency session continues

Lawmakers spent nearly all of Tuesday discussing and debating a $30 million school maintenance and repair funding bill introduced by Sen. Chris Duenas, and adopted a compromise amendment from Speaker Therese Terlaje that split the source of the funds - $20 million from fiscal year 2023 and $10 million to come from fiscal 2024 revenues.

Lawmakers also adopted another amendment from Terlaje, which specifies that the money can be used to meet safety, sanitation and education requirements, including the purchase of equipment, materials and supplies and the hiring of skilled workers.

As of Tuesday night, the Legislature was preparing to vote on the legislation, Bill 32-37, along with two other measures related to addressing school sanitation and maintenance issues. All are part of the emergency session convened this week.

'Sacrificing' raises

Lawmakers resolved into the Committee of the Whole Tuesday morning, following a day of back-and-forth emergency sessions, as the governor made several calls for special session to debate the pay raise measure for employees under the GovGuam General Pay plan, Bill 24-37.

Discussions on Bill 32 turned to the 22% raises. Acting Guam Department of Education Superintendent Judith Won Pat told lawmakers the department is currently able to address facilities and capital improvement needs through federal funding, freeing up funds identified in the bill to support the raises.

Won Pat appeared from Washington, D.C., where she is meeting with federal education officials.

The acting superintendent said she supports providing more resources for facilities and capital improvement, but believes the repairs could be done "without sacrificing our employee pay raises."

Won Pat had testified in support of raises to retain department employees and attract new hires. She proposed that, instead of a one-time appropriation for facilities "that could adversely affect employees pay," the Legislature should consider a long-term strategy that would appropriate around $5 million per year for a public-private partnership to manage maintenance projects.

Bill 32, as it was initially introduced, would appropriate $30 million from fiscal year 2023 general fund excess to GDOE, to make up for American Rescue Plan moneys used to fund teacher pay raises approved by the governor last year.

Bill 24, as it is now, would need an appropriation of around $23.3 million for implementation, with the same pot of excess revenue eyed as the funding source.

Meanwhile, the latest general fund report from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research shows the fund is about $45 million ahead of budget - not enough to afford both bills.

'You don't want $30 million'

Sen. Chris Barnett, chair of the legislative committee overseeing education, said Won Pat's testimony muddied the issue at discussion Tuesday morning.

"Are you serious? You're telling us you don't want $30 million, because we have heard testimony from the Guam Department of Education, ... testimony wherein the acting superintendent, Judi Won Pat, clearly stated on the record, and I wish I could find the tapes, that the federal funds we have, the $103.8 million will not be enough," Barnett said, then asking plainly whether GDOE could use $30 million.

Won Pat said GDOE could "absolutely" use any help provided.

She clarified that ARP funding was not enough to handle CIP projects prior to reprogramming federal funds in other sources. As the department began to scrub through the projects, GDOE was able to free up ARP funds to meet the estimate provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for CIP projects at 35 public schools, Won Pat said.

In her testimony Tuesday, Won Pat said the department was able to increase its budget from $79 million to $114 million, which should be enough to address immediate facilities needs. GDOE has a current balance of about $103.8 million in ARP funds, out of a total school district budget of about $239 million.

But the ARP money is still limited in its usage. The general fund appropriation can assist with other areas, such as gyms and sports fields, according to a message from Won Pat that Barnett read out in session.

"Of course, yes, there's so many things we can do at the schools and we're trying to tap as much moneys as we can. ... What I'm saying is we're making it work," Won Pat responded.

"And when I said at the end there, the $5 million, because I don't want to find ourselves back where we are today, when we go out this year and the next year to repair all the schools, ... and then what? No more money (is) coming to maintain. That's why I'm saying we want to enter into a public-private partnership," she added later.

Won Pat later asked if there would be sufficient funding for the pay raises and to address school facilities, or if it would all come from the same pot of money.

Barnett said that will be addressed at the special session, which is now set to continue Wednesday afternoon, but added that he did not appreciate being unable to have an honest conversation about school facilities funding without including the pay raise matter.

"I totally understand," Won Pat said.

The former speaker of the Legislature, however, brought up her lawmaking experience to give context to why she included raises in the discussion centered on funding school repairs.

"But you have to totally understand where I'm coming from right now. I've been there where you're sitting right now. And normally when we make decisions about how we're going to expend the moneys - it's that either you decide it's going to be one way or the other. Or you somehow share the cost, or what have you. I don't want to jeopardize our hardworking employees. I don't want to lose any of our employees. But at the same time, yes, I want to fix our schools, ... I leave it up to you. You are the decision-makers ... and we're just going to have to live with it and use whatever you give us. We're not going to spend the money frivolously," she said.

Fake amendment

As lawmakers were debating amendments Tuesday night, Duenas called attention to a fake amendment that had been circulating, which was attributed to him.

This amendment, shared on social media by the Progressive Democrats of Guam, said funding allotted for raises to teachers and administrators would be "re-programmed" for the maintenance and facilities of schools.

"This is a straight-up lie," a livid Duenas said on the session floor. "I want every news media to report there's a damned liar either in this body or an evildoer outside of this body."

He added that if he found out anyone in the Legislature had "put this garbage out," he would be filing an ethics complaint against them.

Duenas' actual amendment was a basic reworking of the fiscal 2023 budget to account for higher general fund revenues and the additional appropriations to GDOE, similar to what had been done to balance the budget law for other appropriations measures.

The chapter leader for the Progressive Democrats of Guam is Julian Janssen.

He told The Guam Daily Post that the "fake" amendment was received from someone at the central office of the Guam Legislature. He said he believed it was a legitimate amendment at that time.

After Duenas made his statements in session, the amendment posting from the Progressive Democrats was taken down and a post was uploaded referring to Duenas' statements that the amendment was not proffered by him.

"We take him at his word and apologize for passing on a widely spreading rumor about a floor amendment to cut the funding for teacher and administrator pay," the Progressive Democrats said in the post.