Emergency session for bill to cancel primary

The Guam Legislature will go into emergency session as early as Thursday to take up Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' bill seeking to cancel the Aug. 29 primary election and allow for mail-in voting in the face of increased numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases.

If the speaker's bill becomes law, all qualified candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Sen. Kelly Marsh, however, said before senators take the drastic action of canceling the primary election, Attorney General Leevin Camacho's input should be sought "to make sure everything is legal and aboveboard."

At least 2,284 voters have already cast their primary election ballots as permitted under a new law based on Marsh's bill, and absentee ballots from off island may be on their way.

"The last thing anyone wants is to open up the election to legal challenges later," Marsh said, after writing a letter to the attorney general.

If the speaker's bill becomes law, it could also mean Guam voters in November will have to choose from three congressional delegate candidates: Democrats Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood, and Republican Sen. Wil Castro.

Election commissioners and some senators said a race with at least three candidates could lead to a runoff election.

For some mayoral races, voters will have to choose among three to six candidates.

There are many uncontested races in the primary election, including some mayoral races, senatorial races and the nonpartisan public auditor's race.

'No longer feasible'

The speaker introduced the bill Sunday, after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Saturday night asked the Legislature to cancel the primary to help "preserve lives."

The governor told senators that she agrees with the Guam Election Commission's stance that canceling the primary election "at this time is appropriate."

She said the statutory authority to cancel any election belongs to the Legislature, not the governor.

"While the right to vote is important, our obligation to preserve the lives of our citizens is paramount," the governor wrote.

On July, 10 senators killed a similar bipartisan bill by Sens. James Moylan and Therese Terlaje to cancel the primary election. But the speaker said "it is no longer feasible to hold" a primary election given the current COVID-19 situation.

The speaker, in her bill, said holding a primary election at this time may put the lives of 16,000 to 19,000-plus residents at undue risk.

"We also need to be proactive so that in the general election, residents can feel safe exercising their right to vote and that is why I included a mail-in provision in this measure," the speaker said in a statement.

The bill seeks to require GEC to establish rules for sending mail-in ballots to registered voters who request an official ballot for the 2020 general election no later than Sept. 20.

'Knee-jerk reaction'

Moylan, on Sunday, said he's glad both the governor and the Legislature are finally agreeing to address the concern he raised in July.

"My concerns with their actions at this point is that it is a knee-jerk reaction, and we now also need to factor that 2,200-plus residents have voted since my bill was defeated last month," he said. "Do we just discard their voices?"

He said he also hopes to get a chance to talk to GEC during the special session, so he can ask questions about the commission's recent list of concerns.

"We can take things from there, but one thing is certain, I am not supportive of proceeding with the Aug. 29 primary election, which takes place a day after this new stringent lockdown is lifted," he said.

The speaker also said while GEC previously testified that it was capable of holding a primary election, the commissioners informed senators that this is no longer the case.

GEC said precinct officials have been backing off, there will be no full police security, no backup power generator at the election return center and no certified vendor technician if the tabulator breaks down during vote counting, as well as other vendors not being available.

Waiting on test results

The speaker said the Department of Public Health and Social Services directed the Legislature, and upon the advice of legislative counsel, not to resume session in person until Aug. 27.

An Organic Act of Guam provision, Barnes said, makes the Guam Legislature unable to take action on matters virtually.

"While we are still waiting on test results for all our employees, I commit to calling an emergency session on Aug. 27, to address this matter," the speaker said in a statement.

The governor's Aug. 22 letter said she's ready to assist the Legislature "in whatever manner I am authorized to, so that your membership and staff can continue to do the people's work."

"We must weigh our decisions carefully and deliberately. And ultimately, we must make the hard decisions that the people of Guam elected us to make," the governor wrote.

In the meantime, while waiting for the Legislature's final action, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission continues to prepare for the Aug. 29 primary election.

The Guam Congress Building shut down after a legislative staffer and a senator tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Wil Castro announced Aug. 19 that he had tested positive.

The governor issued a weeklong stay-at-home order because of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases and two additional deaths.

If the bill fails

If the speaker's bill fails to pass this week and Guam moves forward with the Aug. 29 primary election, the only contested races in each party are:

Democrats

Delegate – 2 candidates

Agana Heights mayor – 2 candidates

Asan-Maina mayor – 2 candidates

Inarajan mayor – 2 candidates

Merizo mayor – 3 candidates

Talofofo mayor – 3 candidates

Umatac mayor – 2 candidates

Yigo mayor – 4 candidates

Yigo vice mayor – 2 candidates

Yona mayor – 2 candidates

Republicans